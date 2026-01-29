Full Snow Moon rises Sunday, lighting up winter’s coldest nights

February’s full Snow moon gets its name from frequent snowfall during one of the coldest months of the year. This year it really lives up to the name.

This weekend will feature bright moonlight as we head into the new month. February’s full moon is known as the Snow Moon and it officially rises on the first day of the month.

The full Snow Moon will illuminate the night sky on Sunday, offering a striking midwinter spectacle with perfect timing as nearly half of the U.S. has snow on the ground.

Rising after sunset, the full moon takes its name from the heavy snowfall that often dominates this time of year. February is typically one of the coldest months across much of the Northern Hemisphere, and the moon’s name reflects generations of observation linking lunar cycles with seasonal patterns.

With a recent historic ice and snowstorm across the eastern half of the U.S. and a bomb cyclone on the way, this year's Snow Moon really lives up to the name.

Snow moon rises behind Corno Grande and Pizzo Cefalone peaks (Gran Sasso dItalia National Park) in LAquila, Abruzzo (Italy), on February 5, 2023. February full moon is usually called a snow moon. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Even with extreme cold in some areas this year, including the South and Northeast, it's a good time to view the moon. Clear winter air often enhances visibility, allowing the full Snow Moon to appear especially crisp and bright compared to full moons seen during warmer months.

Skywatchers hoping to see the Snow Moon should look to the eastern horizon shortly after sunset on Sunday, Feb. 1. Weather conditions will play a key role, as cloud cover can limit visibility, but clear conditions will provide an ideal viewing opportunity. No special equipment is needed, though binoculars or a telescope can reveal surface details such as craters and darker lunar plains.

The full moon will appear mostly full in the few days before and after the peak.