At least 50 dead after winter storm snarls travel, brings severe ice, heaviest snow in years

Over 1 million customers lost power at the peak of the storm as ice coated roads and trees, while heavy snow shut down travel and forced closures across parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid reports from Washington, D.C., where road conditions have remained difficult on Jan. 26 as a result of the winter storm that struck the nation’s capital over the weekend.

A massive winter storm impacted a vast swath of the United States this weekend, delivering widespread snow, ice, power outages and travel disruptions from Texas to New England. The storm affected three dozen states and brought the most snow in five years to some cities, including New York City.

More than 50 deaths have been reported across the country in connection with the storm and the Arctic air, including three brothers who died in Bonham, Texas, after falling through thin ice on a pond, according to The Associated Press.

Residents dig out their cars in the South Boston neighborhood following a winter storm that dump more than a foot of snow across the region, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The storm knocked thousands of flights out of service — more than 23,000 cancellations from Friday through Monday at major airports from Texas to Maine on Monday — disrupting air travel nationwide.

Ice snaps trees, sparks over 1 million power outages

The storm’s southern side produced significant ice accumulations, snapping trees and power lines, particularly across the South, where electricity infrastructure was heavily strained. Over 1 million customers were left without power during the height of the outages on Sunday, with Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas among the hardest hit. Icy roads and bridges compounded risks, making travel hazardous and slowing emergency response efforts.

Tree branches snapped by heavy ice near Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 25, 2026. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer was in northern Mississippi on Sunday, where he said, "the roads are an ice skating rink." Nearly every tree Timmer saw in Oxford, Mississippi, had snapped limbs under the incredible weight of the ice.

Power outages could last for days in some areas, creating life-threatening conditions. "Arctic air settling over the region will limit natural melting, keeping homes cold and prolonging infrastructure strain, with nighttime lows dipping into the teens and single digits in some areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alexander Duffus said.

Along the Gulf Coast, the storm spawned severe thunderstorms, including an EF1 tornado that ripped the roof off a home in Defuniak Springs, Florida, located 110 miles west of Tallahassee. Three more tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF2 in Geneva County. No injuries or deaths were reported.

AccuWeather experts estimate the winter storm will result in total damage and economic losses of $105 billion to $115 billion. The preliminary estimate accounts for damage to homes and businesses, disruptions to commerce and supply chain logistics, tourism losses, impacts on shipping operations at major hubs, financial losses from extended power outages, major travel delays, and damage to infrastructure.

Biggest snowstorm in years for millions

Across the Midwest and Northeast, heavy snow accumulations topped a foot, shutting down travel, burying roads and forcing school closures to start the week. New York City measured 11.4 inches of snow on Sunday, the biggest single-day snowfall in the city since 14.8 inches fell on Feb. 1, 2021. The 9.3 inches that fell in Philadelphia was more than the 8.1 inches of snow that fell during the entirety of last winter.

Public transit systems were curtailed in several major metro areas, and states of emergency were declared as roadways became impassable. First responders documented extreme impacts, including a rare snow “avalanche” in Pennsylvania.

A person crosses a street during a snowstorm, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

On Sunday night, as snow intensified in New England, a private jet crashed during takeoff in Bangor, Maine. The crash is under investigation.

By Monday morning, 56% of the contiguous United States was covered in snow, up from 26% late last week. It was also the second-highest snow coverage in the U.S. in 20 years, according to NOAA, behind 59.7% in 2023.

As severe as the storm was, some people took advantage of the wintry weather to hold snowball fights and to go sledding. Olympic snowboarder Shaun White even performed tricks in Central Park, leaping over comedians Shane Gillis and Chris O’Connor.

In Pittsburgh, a baby boy was born on I-279 while the mother was on the way to the hospital during the snowstorm. Pennsylvania State Police and firefighters helped birth the child safely.

The Red Cross said via email that there were over 1,000 blood drives cancelled during the storm, increasing the need this week for what is already a fragile blood supply. Over 1,500 Red Cross responders were deployed to warming centers across 26 states.

Dangerous Arctic air this week, followed by another storm threat

Extremely cold air is gripping the same areas of the central and eastern United States that were buried in snow and ice over the weekend. The situation can become life-threatening for those who are without power or a way to keep their homes heated.

In the Southeast, overnight lows are forecast to drop below freezing almost every night this week, causing electric bills to spike where there is still power in the wake of the storm. Farther north, low temperatures in the single digits to below zero will be on the way.

“We are currently forecasting at least a 12-day stretch of temperatures staying below freezing in New York City. That stretch would rank among the top 10 longest sub-freezing stretches on record, and it is not out of the question this climbs into the top five," said Dan DePodwin, Senior Director of Forecast Operations at AccuWeather. "The longest stretch in city history is 16 days.”

Additionally, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for another winter storm next weekend, including areas from the Southeast to New England that are still recovering from the recent storm.