The February shift that makes winter feel different

February's brutal cold makes winter feel like it will never end, but there is good news. The days are longer with more sunshine coming soon.

February can still feel like deep winter across much of North America, with snowstorms and blasts of Arctic air still very much on the table. But the calendar is quietly shifting in the background: Daylight starts stacking up faster, and by the end of the month, the change is hard to miss.

The reason is simple astronomy. Since the December solstice, the Northern Hemisphere has been slowly tilting toward the sun again. In the first few weeks after the solstice, the daily increase in daylight is modest. By February, that gain becomes more noticeable, especially in places farther north.

Latitude is the key. Locations closer to the poles see bigger swings in daylight over the year, while places closer to the equator change more gradually. That’s why the same month can feel like a major turning point in one city and a smaller nudge in another.

In New York City, daylight typically increases by a couple minutes per day. Over the course of the month, that adds up quickly, with the sun in the sky one hour and seven minutes longer on Feb. 28 when compared to Feb. 1.

In Miami, the shift is still there, but it’s more subtle. Because South Florida is much closer to the equator, February adds 37 minutes of daylight from start to finish.

Longer days also reshape the schedule of the sky. Sunrise creeps earlier, sunset slides later, and nighttime slowly loses ground. That means less time for dark-sky viewing at convenient hours, even though winter can still deliver clear, crisp nights in many places.

Daylight will keep building across the Northern Hemisphere through spring until the summer solstice in June, when the sun reaches its highest path in the sky for the year. After that, the trend reverses: Days begin shrinking again, and nights gradually lengthen until the next winter solstice.