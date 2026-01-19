How to photograph aurora lights on your phone

The northern lights are unforgettable in person, but photographing them can be frustrating. Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach explains how to capture the aurora using just your smartphone, with simple tips and step-by-step settings for newer iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.

When the northern lights suddenly glow across the sky, most people instinctively reach for their phone — only to end up with a dark or grainy image. If that’s happened to you, you’re not alone. The good news is that today’s smartphones are more than capable of capturing the aurora. With a few quick setting adjustments, your phone can reveal vibrant colors and motion your eyes may barely see.

Start with these basics before taking a photo

The Northern lights seen from Milliken, Colorado in January 2026. (Image credit: Tony Laubach/AccuWeather)

Stability matters most. Use a tripod if you have one. If not, rest your phone on a solid surface like a car roof or rock. Turn off the flash and clean your camera lens. Tap to focus on the sky, not nearby trees or buildings. Take several photos, since auroras can brighten and fade in seconds.

Best settings for Samsung Galaxy phones

If you’re using a newer Samsung Galaxy phone, especially S or Ultra models, switch to Pro Mode. Open the Camera app, swipe to More, then tap Pro.

Set your ISO between 800 and 1600. If the aurora is faint, you can increase it, but higher ISO adds noise. Choose a shutter speed between 5 and 10 seconds. Change focus to manual and set it to infinity. Use a two-second timer to reduce camera shake.

Best settings for iPhones

The Northern lights seen from Milliken, Colorado in January 2026. (Image credit: Tony Laubach/AccuWeather)

For iPhone 12 and newer models, Night Mode handles most of the work. Open the Camera app and make sure Night Mode activates automatically, look for the yellow moon icon.

Tap the arrow at the top of the screen and slide the Night Mode exposure all the way up, usually between 10 and 30 seconds. Keep Live Photos turned on if available. If your phone supports ProRAW, enabling it can improve image quality.

Extra tips to capture better aurora photos

Avoid zooming because it dramatically reduces light. Add something in the foreground, like trees, mountains or a vehicle, to give your photo scale. Cold weather drains batteries quickly, so keep your phone warm between shots.

And don’t worry if your photo looks brighter than what you saw with your eyes. Long exposure allows your phone to capture light that’s already there, just invisible in real time.

With the right setup and a steady shot, your phone can capture the beauty of the northern lights when they appear.