Out of rock salt? Here are alternatives for dealing with ice and snow

Shelves are empty and towns are having trouble finding enough rock salt to last through the rest of winter. Here's what to do if you run out of salt.

A common method to melt snow and ice is by spreading rock salt. Some people put generous amounts, but that doesn’t mean it’s effective. It may even be harmful.

Rock salt shortages across the Northeast have left towns scrambling for alternatives during one of the coldest winters in years with more snow and ice expected in the coming weeks.

Homeowners and municipalities alike have had difficulties securing more ice melt to get through the rest of the season. In eastern Pennsylvania, Berks Country Commissioner Christian Leinbach has declared an emergency due to the rock salt shortage to help obtain more salt for the roads.

Clerk Joel Bartlett stacks bags of a deicing product onto the loading dock of a hardware store Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2012, in Seattle, after making a quick run to the warehouse when supplies ran out. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Rock salt isn't the only solution for clearing an icy sidewalk or snow-covered driveway. Here are some alternative methods for melting ice and navigating slippery walkways.

Table salt

Salt is a common method for clearing ice, as it causes the ice to melt and break apart, making it easier to remove. However, it is only effective when the temperature is above 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a pinch, table salt can be used to help melt ice over a small area, such as a few steps on a deck or a short sidewalk. The biggest drawback is a large quantity would be needed to melt an entire driveway or an area with thick ice, making this an expensive option.

Water softener

One of the better alternatives to traditional rock salt is water softener salt; however, it isn't a perfect substitute. Water softener salt is not as effective at melting ice and takes longer to get the job done. It can also be more expensive than typical ice melt products, but it is available in larger bags.

Sand, cinders, coffee and kitty litter

If it is too cold for salt to work or stores are sold out of salt, another alternative is to make it easier to navigate the slippery surface.

Spreading sand, kitty litter or cinders can help provide traction on the ice, making it easier to walk or drive. This is only a temporary remedy since it doesn't remove the snow and ice, so multiple applications may be needed over time to maintain traction.

A municipal worker sprinkles alleys in Planty park with coffee grounds. Krakow, Poland on February 10, 2021. The city of Krakow, inspired by its sister city in Ukraine, Lviv, started collecting used coffee grounds from local cafés and use them instead of salt or sand as an ecological way to safeguard against slippery winter conditions. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Coffee grounds can also help provide traction, and if applied right after making a pot of coffee, they can briefly melt a small area of ice. However, similar to using table salt, a large amount is needed.

Other options

There are several alternative methods to help melt ice, but each comes with its own drawbacks.

•Beet juice: Beet juice can lower the freezing point of water, helping to melt ice. A mixture of beet juice and water can be effective on a slippery driveway, but it may temporarily stain the surface red or brown.

•Baking soda: Mixing 100 grams of baking soda with 1 gallon of water creates a pet-friendly de-icing solution, but this method requires a significant amount of water to cover a large area effectively.