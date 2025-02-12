WATCH: Sun candle or portal to another dimension?

Skiers in Austria were dazzled by what appeared to be a portal to another dimension.

Amazed skiers thought they discovered a portal to another dimension when they saw a flame-shaped atmospheric phenomenon known as a "subsun" or "sun candle" this week at SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser in Brixental, Austria.

This rare and majestic atmospheric optics display occurs when sunlight interacts with ice crystals in the atmosphere, typically within cirrus clouds or ice fog, which were both present at the time on the ski slope.

The subsun is a type of subhorizon ice halo. The phenomenon results from a direct reflection of the sun on millions of cloud crystals acting together as a giant mirror.

The position of the sun has to be just right, and in this case, the cloud shadow made this subsun really stand out by creating a dark background.

SkiWelt is one of the largest ski slopes in the world and has Austria's largest night-skiing area.