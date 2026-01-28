100 miles of icy Mississippi interstates closed after hundreds of trucks became stuck

Four days after a major ice storm hit Mississippi, interstates are closed after hundreds of trucks got stuck.

A historic late-January ice storm brought up to an inch of solid ice to parts of Tennessee and Mississippi, snapping thousands of trees and knocking out power.

On Wednesday evening, MIssissippi closed large portions of I-55 and I-22 to clear abandoned vehicles and treat roads, WLBT said. Hundreds of tractor-trailers had become stuck on interstates 22, 55 and 269 in northern Mississippi Tuesday evening after ice from the weekend storm refroze on the roads.

Emergency crews were dispatched Tuesday evening to clear stranded drivers after several accidents and disabled vehicles, likely due to refreezing roads. WAPT reported that "hundreds of people" were still stranded on I-55 Wednesday morning.

Governor Tate Reeves has signed an executive order to deploy the Mississippi National Guard to the area. At 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, MDOT reported traffic speeds slow or stopped along more than 100 miles of interstate. Other roads were affected as well.

The northbound lanes of I-55 from Batesville (Exit 243) to Senatobia (Exit 265) and all lanes of I-22/U.S. 78 from Red Banks (Exit 21) to the Tennessee state line were closed Tuesday evening. The hope was that one northbound lane of I-55 will open Thursday morning, but I-22 would remain closed.

Sean Tindell, commissioner of public safety, told WLBT, “What we’ve tried to do is try to get as many of the commercial vehicles on one side of the road so that the personal vehicles could start turning around and utilizing the other lane and some sort of contraflow going back the other direction."

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys explained what caused the slick roads. After temperatures reached into the middle 30s Tuesday, ice was able to melt but then refreeze as night approached -- first on overpasses and bridges.

"Temperatures got down into the upper teens across northern Mississippi Tuesday night. By 8 p.m., they were already falling below freezing, leading to things quickly becoming icy," Roys said.

"These same areas will run into this issue again Thursday evening," Roys added, though there should be enough drying that not as many locations will refreeze Thursday night.

After that, refreezing will not be a problem. "Another cold shot will come Thursday night through the weekend, with temperatures failing to reach above freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Roys said. "Temperatures might not even get out of the teens on Saturday."