Winter deja vu: Another round of snow, ice to target Texas to Maine late week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 14, 2021 2:09 PM EST
Amid tens of thousands of power outages across Virginia on Feb. 13, this video was captured in Richmond, showing a tree branch covered in ice catching fire as it drooped over a power line.
After February gave us winter storm after storm, another major storm system could deliver more snow and ice from the south-central United States to the Northeast.
Following some early week snow and ice across the south-central United States, the next round of wintry weather is forecast to reach parts of northern Texas and Oklahoma as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Through Tuesday night, snow is expected to expand across the region, through much of southern Missouri and Arkansas, with an icy mix beginning in central Texas.
Several inches of snow is expected in northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas and, in some places, over half a foot of fresh snow could fall by Wednesday evening.
With brutal cold lingering across much of the Plains until the middle of the week, snow from the last storm may still be on the ground in some places. This means the fresh snow will be falling on what could be an icy layer of partially melted snow.
"The sneaky layer of ice under new snow could be a slip-and-fall danger with residents working or removing the new snow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
The stripe of heaviest snow is likely to remain on the northwestern side of the storm, aiming for parts of the Ohio Valley through Thursday and Thursday night.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches is anticipated.
But it is unlikely that snow will be the only winter hazard produced by the storm.
"Just like the last storm, this new storm is likely to interact with enough cold air to bring a swath of ice on the southern side of the snow. Places from eastern Texas to southern Ohio can expect at least a brief glaze of ice, but some spots may have a lot more," Sojda explained.
The combination of ice and snow is likely to once again ensnarl air and road travel across the region. Portions of Interstates 30, 35, 40, 55 are likely to be coated in snow or ice by midweek.
After an early week storm wraps up in the Northeast, this new storm is set to follow in its wake only about 48 hours later.
The exact track the storm takes Wednesday night through Thursday, relative to the Appalachian Mountains, will determine exactly where the heaviest snow will accumulate and how widespread ice may be on the East Coast.
With a more westerly track, snow may extend farther northwest through the Great Lakes. Additionally, in cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York, precipitation may begin late Wednesday night or early Thursday as snow and ice, but changeover to rain before the end of the storm.
A storm track farther east and along the mid-Atlantic coast could bring a longer period of snow and ice to the I-95 corridor of the Northeast.
Behind this winter storm, there may be a break in the relentless pattern of cross-country snow and ice. While a full week of dry weather may not be the case, the central and eastern parts of the country may get some relief from the constant storminess during the final week of February.
Report a Typo