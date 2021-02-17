New York City braces for major snowfall as storm eyes Northeast
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 17, 2021 1:46 PM EST
After a storm continues its path through much of the region on Tuesday, more snow from a separate system is forecast for later this week.
AccuWeather forecasters said that tens of millions of Americans in the Northeast are facing a round of travel-snarling snow and ice that could leave hundreds of thousands in the dark through the end of the week. New York City is expected to be right in the heart of the snowstorm, which will be the caboose in what has been a veritable freight train of winter storms. The system is forecast to swing through the region from Wednesday night through Friday, delivering a messy mix of weather hazards.
The storm brought heavy snow and ice to the Northwest soon after pushing in from the Pacific early this week. The system then dove across the south-central United States on Tuesday and Wednesday, unleashing another round of disruptive and heavy wintry precipitation. It now has eyes on the Northeast, as AccuWeather forecasters have been warning for days.
Winter storm warnings and winter storm watches were plastered across much of the Northeast on Wednesday in advance of the system's arrival.
"This storm and its predecessor a couple of days earlier, accompanied by once-in-a-generation outbreak of frigid air, has left behind an absolute mess in the South Central states and is on the move," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Winter storm warnings (blue) and winter storm watches (gray) were in effect for a substantial part of the northeastern part of the United States as of Wednesday midday, Feb. 17, 2021. (NWS/AccuWeather)
Even though the bulk of the storm may bypass the Upper Midwest and merely graze the cities of Chicago, St. Louis and Detroit with a nuisance snowfall, more substantial snow is forecast for part of the Ohio Valley into the Northeast. Motorists are reminded that even a small amount of snow can make for slippery travel and significant delays.
Cincinnati was blanketed by at least 4 inches of snow from the storm Monday and has received nearly 20 inches of snow during February alone. The average annual snowfall for the city is 24 inches, and already the seasonal total is above that mark at 27.2 inches as of Tuesday night. The storm from Wednesday to Thursday is forecast to bring 4 to perhaps 8 inches.
Snow is forecast to spread over the Northeast from Wednesday night into Thursday.
Pittsburgh, forecast by AccuWeather to pick up 3-6 inches of snow from the next storm, has received nearly two times its average snowfall through the middle of February with a total of 54 inches as of Wednesday midday.
“This one looks a little colder and the track [will be] a little farther east, which means accumulating snow,” Rayno said, comparing the storm on the way with the previous one, which brought ice and rain for coastal areas of the Northeast.
A swath of 6-12 inches of snow is forecast from part of northeastern West Virginia through central Massachusetts and perhaps the southern tier of New Hampshire. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches is predicted in this zone.
New York City appears like it will be in the thick of the heavy snow band set to envelop the region with 6-10 inches of snow likely in Manhattan. Like the Steel City, the Big Apple has received nearly twice its normal seasonal snowfall to date with nearly 33.8 inches compared to a normal of 17.1 inches from Dec. 1 to Feb. 17.
Farther south, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are also forecast to pick up a few inches of snow from the storm spanning Thursday to Friday. Snowfall climbed above the average pace for the season during mid-February in the City of Brotherly Love, but snow has been lagging in the nation's capital. As of Feb. 17, Philadelphia has recorded 19.7 inches of snow so far compared to the normal amount of 15.4 inches since Dec. 1. A mere 4.7 inches of snow have fallen in Washington, D.C. On average, the nation's capital picks up 11.5 inches of snow from Dec. 1 to Feb. 17, according to the National Weather Service.
The worst of the storm may occur during the first part of Wednesday, where snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible along the Interstate-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic.
"Regardless if precipitation evolves to an icy mix or even rain in some coastal areas, it is going to snow very hard during the first part of the storm from late Wednesday night to Thursday midday from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.
"These areas may pick up half to three-quarters of their total accumulation during the first few hours of the storm," Dombek added.
There is the potential for a very snowy and difficult morning drive Thursday from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast.
The heaviest snow with the storm is forecast to slide south of northern and western New York state and northern New England this time. Boston may end up on the northern edge of the heavy snow with 4-8 inches forecast.
Travel conditions in Boston will deteriorate for the afternoon and evening drive home on Thursday, and slippery travel may persist through much of Friday.
An icy mix of freezing rain and sleet is anticipated near the storm’s center, where mild air will ride over top of cold air at the surface. The storm's path will determine how far to the north the change to ice will occur or at least where some ice can mix in for a time.
Some ice is likely to occur across part of West Virginia and in portions of the central Appalachians, the upper mid-Atlantic coast and even across the southeastern part of New England at the height of the storm, which may cut down on accumulation somewhat, but several dozen miles farther south, a major ice storm looms.
"Ice has the possibility of being significant across Virginia and North Carolina,” Rayno added.
The ice storm could bring the potential for an accrual of 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of ice with locally higher amounts possible in portions of central and southern Virginia and northern and western North Carolina.
"This region has been hit with multiple ice storms over the past week or so, and this would be further insult to injury with the potential for more tree and property damage as well as regional power outages," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
Ice can cause dangerous travel in Raleigh, Winston-Salem and the northern and western portion of the Charlotte, North Carolina, metro area on Thursday.
Travel along portions of I-77, I-85 and I-81 in the region are likely to be icy and dangerous. Forecasters say motorists who have the option to postpone travel should consider waiting until this weekend when conditions may improve.
Snow cover has been on a tremendous upswing in the past couple of weeks across much of the nation as storm after storm has swept across the country. The coverage is nearly double that of last February at this time.
"Already 73.2% of the lower 48 U.S. is covered in snow, and we will build on the existing amount of snow on the ground with this storm," Rayno said.
The 73.2% snow cover, which was measured on Tuesday, set a new record as the highest percentage of the contiguous 48 states to be covered by snow since records began back in 2003. The old record was 70.9% on Jan. 12, 2011.
Prior to the new storm's arrival, many areas of the Midwest and Northeast had a snow depth of 6, 12 and even 18 inches of snow or greater.
There is a glimmer of hope for those dealing with power outages, major disruptions in daily activities or just plain exhaustion from all the winter storms. Temperatures are finally predicted to trend upward next week as the weather pattern shifts.
Weaker and quicker-moving storms are also anticipated with the upcoming change in the weather, but AccuWeather meteorologists are quick to point out that winter is far from over. Some systems could still bring periods of snow and ice to some areas.
