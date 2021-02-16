Cross-country storm to add to misery in winter-smacked areas
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 16, 2021 12:26 PM EST
After a storm continues its path through much of the region on Tuesday, more snow from a separate system is forecast for later this week.
A historic cross-country winter storm left a mess behind from the south-central United States, where significant snow, ice and Arctic air wreaked havoc in Maine, where the storm was finishing up with snow and ice Tuesday. And there will be no rest for the weary.
The next coast-to-coast storm arrived Monday in the Northwest and was shifting toward some of the hardest-hit areas of the country, including Texas and Oklahoma, only about 24 to 36 hours after the first storm departed.
Rolling blackouts left more than 4 million without power and heat in the Lone Star State as the coldest air in decades gripped the region Tuesday morning. The temperature in Dallas Tuesday morning dropped below zero for the first time since Dec. 23, 1989.
"Our next storm is going to come quickly eastward across the southern Plains states late Tuesday into Wednesday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. The storm will bring more snow and ice and “just a real mess” to many areas of the country, including the South, Midwest and Northeast, he explained.
"Already 73.2% of the lower 48 U.S. is covered in snow and we will build on the existing amount of snow on the ground with this next storm," Rayno said.
Many areas of the South Central states were blanketed by at least a few inches of snow and/or sleet Tuesday morning, while many parts of the Midwest and Northeast had a snow depth of 6, 12 and even 18 inches of snow or greater -- and even more is on the way.
As the storm advances to the northeast through Friday, snow is forecast to fall along a 2,000-mile-long swath from northwestern and north-central Texas to northern Maine. Freezing rain and sleet will occur to the south and east of the snow zone, extending from central Texas to southeastern New York state.
On top of the storm's threat for additional power outages, daily commutes and shipping will be adversely affected. The storm is likely to shut down long stretches of highways and hinder normal flight operations at airport hubs.
South Central US impact
Some areas in the South Central states that rarely have snow but every few years have gotten more than their share in the past week. Snow fell as far south as the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas, where damage to citrus crops from the long-duration severe cold is being assessed. Snowflakes were observed as far southeast as across New Orleans, Louisiana, Monday, where freezing air was in place for Mardi Gras; however, many of the celebrations have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Heavy amounts of snow and ice that occurred with the midweek storm in the Central states are expected in the same general areas that were pounded by the early-week storm," Rayno said.
Enough ice is forecast to occur to add more thickness of the ice and snow on the ground. The fresh glaze of ice can further weigh down trees and power lines, threatening more damage and outages.
"This time, at least, ice and snow are not forecast to occur quite as far to the south in the Central states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
"Houston and San Antonio will be on the southern edge of the zone where sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with the midweek storm," Anderson added. But northwestern suburbs of Houston could still feel the effects of the ice storm.
From part of northeastern Texas to northwestern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and part of northern Mississippi, a major ice storm looms. A heavy amount of ice with accumulations ranging from 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch with locally higher amounts is expected along with the potential for widespread tree damage and power outages.
A fresh glaze of ice is forecast for much of Tennessee with enough to make roads and sidewalks that have been cleared slippery and dangerous all over again.
The heaviest snowfall accumulations over the South Central states are predicted to occur across the Red River Valley in northern Texas to part of southern Missouri, where snow amounts could reach 6-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.
Dallas typically picks up 1.6 inches of snow per year, but the storm that departed on Sunday left behind 4 inches, or more than double the seasonal average. And more snow is on the way. The next snowstorm, expected to sweep through later Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning, is forecast to bring an additional 2-4 inches.
With mere hours between storms, crews and property owners may not have had enough time to remove snow and ice and restore power before the next storm hits.
Midwest impact
Snow will overspread areas from Missouri to Michigan Wednesday into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall accumulations ranging from 3 to perhaps 12 inches are forecast to be centered on the Ohio Valley and farther north in central and eastern Ohio. However, up to a few inches of snow are anticipated in Detroit and Indianapolis. Chicago may largely miss the storm, but there is the potential for some lake-effect to a much lesser degree than the snowfall that buried part of the region on Monday.
Cincinnati was blanketed with at least 4 inches of snow from the storm Monday and has received nearly 20 inches of snow during February alone. The average annual snowfall for the city is 24 inches and already the seasonal total is above that mark at 26.6 inches as of Tuesday morning. The storm from Wednesday to Thursday is forecast to bring 4 to perhaps 8 inches.
Northeastern US impact
Snow will arrive across the Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday, including parts of the region that picked up ice rather than snow with the early-week storm.
“This one looks a little colder and the track [will be] a little farther east, which means accumulating snow,” Rayno said.
Northern and central Pennsylvania through upstate New York and northern New England are in for the heaviest snow from the storm. AccuWeather meteorologists expect a general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches in this corridor. Neighboring parts of Canada, including southwestern Ontario and southern Quebec, are also expected to pick up heavy precipitation.
Meanwhile, ice will still occur near the storm’s center, where mild air will ride over top of cold air at the surface. The storm's path will determine where the heaviest snow falls and where more of a wintry mix will occur.
Should the storm track even farther east than predicted, then more snow may fall even farther to the south and east. On the other hand, if the storm tracks a bit farther to the west, milder air may flow farther to the north along the coast with more mixed precipitation and even rain. In that case, the heavier snow area may shift northwestward as well, according to Anderson.
"Ice has the possibility of being significant across Virginia and North Carolina,” Rayno added. More than 90,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina were still without power on Tuesday morning following rounds of ice over the weekend and early in the week.
The ice storm could bring the potential for an accrual of 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of ice with locally higher amounts possible in portions of central and southern Virginia and northern and western North Carolina.
"This region has been hit with multiple ice storms over the past week or so, and this would be further insult to injury with the potential for more tree and property damage as well as regional power outages," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
The difference in air temperatures by a few degrees at different altitudes in the atmosphere is likely to dictate the amount of snow versus ice and even rain in coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that people in cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City should all expect enough snow and/or ice from the storm to create difficult travel and major disruptions to daily activities.
Will the unrelenting storm pattern finally come to an end?
There is a glimmer of hope for those dealing with power outages, major disruptions in daily activities or just plain exhaustion from all the winter storms.
"Behind this winter storm, there may be a break in the relentless pattern of cross-country snow and ice," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
"While a full week of dry weather may not be the case, the central and eastern parts of the country may get some relief from the constant storminess during the final week of February," Travis added.
Additional storms will still follow, but the overall size of the snow and ice is likely to be significantly smaller when compared to the massive storms in recent days. Another factor that should help reduce the scope of the storms will be a general retreat of Arctic air to near and north of the Canada border later this month.
Despite the forecast trend toward milder and less-stormy conditions, the vast extent of snow cover and cold ground can lead to sneaky, slippery conditions with melting and freezing cycles. Motorists and pedestrians should travel with care until the existing snow and ice cover and piles of snow have disappeared. AccuWeather forecasters say that may take some time over the northern half of the nation.
