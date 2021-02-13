Snow, ice threats pile up in Northeast into next week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 13, 2021 9:01 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 13, 2021 2:01 PM EST
Snow and ice are forecast from Saturday into Sunday, and another storm could arrive early in the coming week.
Repetitive doses of wintry weather are expected to continue into next week with at least one more storm following this weekend.
The weekend began with snow streaking across the Midwest and western Great Lakes, but also with ice across parts of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. These two areas of wintry weather will collide by Saturday evening, spreading both snow and ice through portions of the Northeast into Sunday.
Overall, the snow and ice is likely to keep accumulations on the lighter side, with a general coating to 3 inches of snow forecast from Iowa through western Maine.
"Even a light amount of snow and especially a thin coating of ice can lead to dangerous travel conditions," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick.
Power outages and slippery travel are likely to follow the area of ice up the Eastern Seaboard.
As of midday on Saturday, approximately 400,000 customers were without power due to the ice in Virginia and North Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us.
After Sunday, yet another winter storm is on the docket for the Northeast.
The same storm that is set to produce a large swath of snow over portions of Texas and Oklahoma is expected to reach the Ohio Valley and portions of the Northeast by early Monday morning.
Through Monday and Tuesday, the storm will encompass and persist across the Northeast, bringing a wave of heavy snow. In many locations, snow may persist on and off for 24 hours or so. As such, a swath of 6-10 inches of snow is anticipated from Indianapolis and Cleveland to Bangor, Maine, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.
"Enough snow could fall to make for difficult travel on not just secondary roadways, but also highways such as portions of Interstates 70, 80, 81, 87 and 90," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Over a large part of the mid-Atlantic and New England regions especially near the coast, only a shallow layer of cold air may be in place. That means that a period of sleet and freezing rain is more likely, instead of just rain or snow.
A change to plain rain is most likely along much of the I-95 corridor, but precipitation is likely to start out as a period of ice at the onset in the mid-Atlantic and across southern New England.
Major cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston could all see some ice.
"Some of the same areas in Virginia and Maryland that get ice from this weekend's storm will see another icy mix Monday and Tuesday," Pydynowski said.
Even a thin glaze of ice could make untreated roads treacherous and lead to another round of power outages.
Should the layer of cold air be deeper as the secondary storm develops along the coast, then snow may fall farther to the south in the Northeast states. Precipitation could change from ice or rain to snow along part of I-95 on Tuesday in that case.
In a case of atmospheric deja vu, yet another storm may dip southward over the Central states with snow and ice during the middle of next week, grab Gulf of Mexico moisture and head northeastward later next week.
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, this recent frosty stretch of snow, ice and frigid temperatures has been the most active winter weather pattern across the country likely since the mid-1990s. Despite this, some areas of the country are still reporting below-normal snowfall so far this winter, including across the Dakotas and Great Lakes.
This graphic shows the percentage of snowfall that has fallen this season compared to averages for this time of year. (AccuWeather)
