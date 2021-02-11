Show your pet some love on Valentine’s Day with these 14 gift ideas
Show your pet some love on Valentine’s Day with these 14 gift ideas
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Feb. 11, 2021 10:20 AM EST
It’s Valentine’s Day. Maybe you’ve got flowers, maybe you’ve got chocolates, maybe dinner plans – but what have you picked up for your pet?
There’s still about five weeks of winter left, so get some new gear to bundle up your pup. And Valentine’s Day is a great time to spoil your furry friends just because, really -- who’s more special than your pet?
We’ve pulled together a list of some great gift ideas so you can show your pets how much you love them this Valentine’s Day. So, sit right where you are and do some shopping for your special friends.
Faux Crystal and Pearl Dog and Cat Sweater Dress
Give your doggy the warmth of a sweater for what's left of winter with the cuteness of a skirt.
$15.99
Buy it here
Lookin' Good Fleece Boots, Black Arctic, 4 count
Get your pup in some new kicks to protect them from snow, ice and salt.
$9.99
Buy it here
Canada Pooch Dog Snowsuit
Bundle up your pup – there’s still five weeks of winter left, and ... have you seen our spring forecast?
$39.59
Buy it here
I Wheelie Love You Dog and Cat Reversible Bandana
Double the style, double the fun. This reversible bandana gives your furry friend fashion in two ways.
$8.99
Buy it here
Love Machine Dog and Cat T-shirt
Help your pet make a futuristic fashion statement this Valentine’s Day.
$11.99
Buy it here
Cupid Is Stupid Dog T-Shirt
Add a humorous touch to Valentine’s Day this year.
$14.99
Buy it here
Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Cats
If your cat likes to get outside when the weather turns nicer, make sure flea and tick protection is in place.
$59.98
Buy it here
Two Tails Pet Company I'm Lost Dog ID Tag
And if you’re cat goes a little too far and gets lost, this could prove invaluable.
$20.99
Buy it here
Rainy Days Dog Raincoat
Don’t let your pup get wet on those really rainy days.
$13.99
Buy it here
Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Tender Beef Recipe Soft-Moist Training Dog Treats
Something yummy for your puppy’s tummy.
$7.97
Buy it here
Tiki Cat Broths Variety Pack Grain-free Wet Cat Food Topper
A treat for Valentine’s Day – and beyond.
$11.88
Buy it here
Strawberry Covered Cat and Dog Bed
Bring some farm-fresh sweetness into your precious pet’s life.
$27.50
Buy it here
Hello My Name Is Good Girl Pet ID Tag
Show the world what a good boy or girl your best buddy is. And if he or she gets lost and the weather outside isn’t nice, this will help someone know your pet's name
$20.99
Buy it for:
Her here
Or for:
Him here
Buckle-Down Minnie Mouse Polyester Personalized Standard Dog Collar
You love Disney and you love your pup. Give your dog a new look for spring.
$27.00
Buy it here
More to COnsider: