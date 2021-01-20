Fight winter blues with these seasonal affective disorder lamps
News / Weather News
Fight winter blues with these seasonal affective disorder lamps
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Jan. 20, 2021 9:23 AM EST | Updated Jan. 20, 2021 9:23 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at tie of publish or update.
What is seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder, also referred to as SAD, is a type of depression that comes along particularly in the winter season. Some symptoms might include a persistent low mood, irritability, feelings of despair, lack of energy, sleeping for a longer period than usual, gaining weight, or losing interest in a normal activity you might usually enjoy.
What causes SAD?
While scientists and medical professionals cannot say for certain the exact causes of seasonal affective disorder, there is some research that links the reduced exposure of sunlight in the fall and winter to a heightened number of SAD cases.
Ways to treat SAD
For those of us stuck behind a computer all-day and can't find the time to get themselves outside, SAD lamps can help replicate the benefits of the sun so you can still get that 'sunlight.'
Sunlight/SAD lamps have been shown to improve your mood, sleep, focus, and energy. Experts say these lamps encourage your brain and body to wake-up, giving you increased energy.
Here are our five picks of SAD lamps for anywhere in your home.
Verilux HappyLight VT32 Touch 10,000 Lux LED Bright White Light Therapy Lamp with Adjustable Color and Brightness Controls
$79.99, $49.99
Measuring 40 squared inches, delivering 10,000 lux (light level), with the ability to personalize your settings from three different brightness levels, plus HappyHue. Perfect for those stuck behind a desk all day or feel as they're not getting enough light from the sun throughout the winter months.
Buy it here
Lavish Home Natural Full Spectrum Sunlight Task Floor Lamp with Adjustable Gooseneck, Black
$39.95
The Lavish Home Natural Full Spectrum Sunlight Task Floor Lamp is adjustable at the neck and sits over you, whether you're reading in your armchair as the sun goes down early or working on your desk and want a light leaning over your shoulder. Not only does it reduce eye strain, but it's also glare-free making it suitable near computers. This lamp uses 1,300 lumens.
Buy it here
Natural Sunlight Desk Lamp, Adjustable Gooseneck by Lavish Home, White
$22.99-$25.74
Measuring 26", the Lavish Home Sunlight Desk Lamp makes reading text much easier with the distinct ability to define black and white contrast much more clearly compared to regular lamps. The light itself simulates the sun and reduces eye strain. While the bulb is 27W, its ability to deliver 1,300 lumens of light is comparable to a 150W unit, making it much more energy-efficient.
Buy it here
Latitude Run's 9.1" White Desk Lamp
$76.99, $70.99
Reenergize with this SAD light, perfect for those who feel drained and don't manage to get their hours of exercise outside in the sunshine. The compact size makes it easy to take with you to the office when you're feeling rather gloomy or move between your reading armchair to the bedside table as and when you need it. There are three brightness levels to choose from, plus the on/off touch button is super easy to function.
Buy it here
Verilux's 7.87'' White Desk Lamp
$55.99, $63.99
This super compact and more affordable Verilux SAD light is UV free yet provides a full spectrum light replicating the sun's benefits, delivering up to 10,000 lux. It's super-easy to use, featuring a touch on/off button. The smaller size makes it ideal for your desktop or kitchen table, taking up little room and not getting in the way.
Buy it here