Weighted blankets to help you sleep on cold nights
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Jan. 25, 2021 8:56 AM EST
With winter in full swing, having a cozy and warm bed to climb into at night is more important than ever. There is also no better to try one of the trendiest cozy products on the market now - a weighted blanket.
Weighted blankets feature beads sewn between the layers to make them slightly heavier and give them a little more of a presence than a traditional blanket. The additional weight provides a comforting hug-like feeling as you sleep, an effect known as deep pressure stimulation, or deep touch pressure (DTP).
This phenomenon has reportedly been shown to increase melatonin and serotonin while simultaneously reducing stress and anxiety. And some studies on DTP have shown encouraging results in treating symptoms of ADHD, autism, insomnia, depression, PTSD, and RLS.
When shopping for a weighted blanket, it's recommended to choose a comforter that is approximately 10-12% of your body weight.
It's important to note: Children should avoid using weighted blankets designed for adults as this could cause a trapped feeling. However, they can still go by the formula of 10% of their weight.
If you're looking to solve your sleeping problems with a weighted blanket, what are you waiting for? They can promote deeper and longer sleep, allowing you to achieve the REM sleep your body needs for a good night's rest.
Here are our five picks for weighted blankets to keep you cozy in the colder temperatures.
Brooklinen's Weighted Comforter
$249 USD
Brooklinen's Weighted Comforter prioritizes comfort above all else. Crafted from fine, high-quality long-staple cotton to create the Quilted 400 TC Cotton Sateen Shell and filled with evenly-distributed glass microbeads. It also features corner ties to stop the cover from slipping. Compartments separate the fillings to prevent it from bunching up in the middle of the night.
Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket with Washable Cover, 12 lbs
$49.97, $37.97
Filled with small glass beads, which gives a smooth texture throughout the blanket, the Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket uses deep touch pressure to evenly distribute the weight across your body for the ultimate sleeping session. The effective insulation used in the blanked will prevent you from becoming too cool or too hot while you slumber. Remove the separate cover to wash if you accidentally spill something on it.
NEX Weighted Blanket (40" x 60",15 lbs) 100% Cotton Luxury Weighted Blanket, Charcoal
$69.99, $44.99
What feels like a comforting-warm hug? This weighted blanket from NUX will help improve your sleep quality. It's filled with hypo-allergenic fragrance-free, and non-toxic beads for a smooth, evenly-spread weight across the whole surface of the blanket. Choose between six different sizes and four colors, including lavender, charcoal, gray, and beige.
Saatva Organic Weighted Blanket
$295
If one of your goals this year is to shop for sustainable products, look no further than this organic and sustainable weighted blanket made with luxurious 100% organic cotton velvet. Diamond quilting throughout helps distribute the all-natural glass beads, which provide a comforting, gentle pressure as you sleep. It's even made in Fair Trade Certified™ factories. Take to the dry cleaner to launder.
$159, $129
Designed for ultimate comfort, one side of this weighted blanket features an ultra-soft plush texture, and for a crisp, clean feel, the opposite side is a 300-thread count fabric made of 100% cotton. You can see the geometric hexagon pocket stitching across the blanket, which brings a modern aesthetic to your bedroom or living room. Between two layers of poly-fill are beads sewn together, while the hexagon pockets keep them spread evenly. You can throw this blanket in a cool wash to conveniently clean as and when you please.
