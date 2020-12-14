Outdoor furniture covers to protect your furniture this winter
When we look back on summer, we cherish the memories we spend with our families and friends at backyard BBQs, playing sports and sharing laughter while the sun gleams over our shoulders.
But the fun always comes to an end as the seasons change, and not everyone has the space to store outdoor furniture in the garage or shed, meaning they have no choice but to leave the furniture outside to face the harsh elements during winter.
And, as you well know, outdoor furniture is a significant investment that most hope will provide many years of use. If you can’t get your outdoor furniture safely under a roof, it's important to properly cover those pieces and protect them against the moisture, wind, sleet, and snow in the winter season. Winter can throw all manner of weather hazards your way depending on what the climate is like where you live, so we’ve gathered a lineup of some of the top outdoor furniture covers based on whether the climate is moderate or on the extreme side.
All of these options are smart and sleek-looking, so your outdoor space look will great while it’s not in use. And, better yet, these coverings provide protection from some of the hazards other seasons serve up, so each is a wise investment that will help make those furnishings last for years to come.
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Chair Cover
$14.99, $24.99 - 40% Off
This stylish waterproof, weather-resistant outdoor furniture cover comes in a warm cappuccino finish and is made from waterproof polypropylene fabric. With multiple-layers, some perforations allow a clean airflow and breathability without letting water seep in. The solid seams prevent dust build-up over the unpredictable season. This cover is designed for most standard-sized patio seats and has a 2-inch hook to strap the cover down.
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Sofa Cover
$20.99, $31.99 - 34% Off
This much longer patio chair cover comes in the same earth-toned cappuccino color, which blends nicely with all exterior styles. For those who live in an area where the climate is considered low to moderate moisture, and faces only light fall snowfall, this set is most suitable to keep outdoor furniture protected.
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover with 2 Years
$30.99, $45.99 - 33% Off
This rectangular patio dining set cover slides comfortably over up to six dining chairs and a table, measuring 127"L x 84"W x 32"H. It's designed with reinforced straps that secure the cover from being blown off when the wind picks up.
Heavy Duty Premium Stackable Patio Chair Cover
$43.99
For those who live in an area with a harsher climate, stack your chairs and place this high-density polyester cover over them. With high elasticity and water-resistant PVC coating, it can face all weather conditions. Simply use the click-close leg straps that hold the cover in place, just ensure the cover is strapped tightly. The air vents allow air circulation.
Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover with 2 Year Warranty
$54.99, $57.99 - 5% Off
The Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover is made from 600D oxford fabric with waterproof and UV resistance. It keeps your furniture safe from the glaring sun, preventing it from fading as well as from rain or snow. Attach the buckles around each leg of your table to hold it in place.
Armor Shield Breathable Patio Dining Set Cover
$47.99, $54.99 - 13% Off
This Armor Shield Breathable Cover features a PVC undercoating-protective dark splash guard skirt-air vent, this allows air circulation, reducing the build-up of condensation that could damage your furniture. It's super easy to place. Use the lofting-padded handles to take on and off, and then use the elastic hem cord with the toggle to adjust it once it's in place.
News / Recreation
Outdoor furniture covers to protect your furniture this winter
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 14, 2020 1:00 PM
When we look back on summer, we cherish the memories we spend with our families and friends at backyard BBQs, playing sports and sharing laughter while the sun gleams over our shoulders.
But the fun always comes to an end as the seasons change, and not everyone has the space to store outdoor furniture in the garage or shed, meaning they have no choice but to leave the furniture outside to face the harsh elements during winter.
And, as you well know, outdoor furniture is a significant investment that most hope will provide many years of use. If you can’t get your outdoor furniture safely under a roof, it's important to properly cover those pieces and protect them against the moisture, wind, sleet, and snow in the winter season. Winter can throw all manner of weather hazards your way depending on what the climate is like where you live, so we’ve gathered a lineup of some of the top outdoor furniture covers based on whether the climate is moderate or on the extreme side.
All of these options are smart and sleek-looking, so your outdoor space look will great while it’s not in use. And, better yet, these coverings provide protection from some of the hazards other seasons serve up, so each is a wise investment that will help make those furnishings last for years to come.
Outdoor Furniture Covers For a Moderate Climate
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Chair Cover
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Chair Cover
$14.99, $24.99 - 40% Off
This stylish waterproof, weather-resistant outdoor furniture cover comes in a warm cappuccino finish and is made from waterproof polypropylene fabric. With multiple-layers, some perforations allow a clean airflow and breathability without letting water seep in. The solid seams prevent dust build-up over the unpredictable season. This cover is designed for most standard-sized patio seats and has a 2-inch hook to strap the cover down.
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Sofa Cover
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Sofa Cover
$20.99, $31.99 - 34% Off
This much longer patio chair cover comes in the same earth-toned cappuccino color, which blends nicely with all exterior styles. For those who live in an area where the climate is considered low to moderate moisture, and faces only light fall snowfall, this set is most suitable to keep outdoor furniture protected.
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover with 2 Years
Wayfair Basics Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover with 2 Years
$30.99, $45.99 - 33% Off
This rectangular patio dining set cover slides comfortably over up to six dining chairs and a table, measuring 127"L x 84"W x 32"H. It's designed with reinforced straps that secure the cover from being blown off when the wind picks up.
Outdoor Furniture Covers For an Intense Climate
Heavy Duty Premium Stackable Patio Chair Cover
Heavy Duty Premium Stackable Patio Chair Cover
$43.99
For those who live in an area with a harsher climate, stack your chairs and place this high-density polyester cover over them. With high elasticity and water-resistant PVC coating, it can face all weather conditions. Simply use the click-close leg straps that hold the cover in place, just ensure the cover is strapped tightly. The air vents allow air circulation.
Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover with 2 Year Warranty
Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover with 2 Year Warranty
$54.99, $57.99 - 5% Off
The Water Resistant Patio Dining Set Cover is made from 600D oxford fabric with waterproof and UV resistance. It keeps your furniture safe from the glaring sun, preventing it from fading as well as from rain or snow. Attach the buckles around each leg of your table to hold it in place.
Armor Shield Breathable Patio Dining Set Cover
Armor Shield Breathable Patio Dining Set Cover
$47.99, $54.99 - 13% Off
This Armor Shield Breathable Cover features a PVC undercoating-protective dark splash guard skirt-air vent, this allows air circulation, reducing the build-up of condensation that could damage your furniture. It's super easy to place. Use the lofting-padded handles to take on and off, and then use the elastic hem cord with the toggle to adjust it once it's in place.
