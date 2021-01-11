Indoor exercise equipment for your fitness-focused resolutions
Indoor exercise equipment for your fitness-focused resolutions
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Jan. 11, 2021 9:20 AM EST
As January swings around, we like to set ourselves fitness targets to strive for, whether it's losing the weight gained over the Christmas period, toning up your muscles, or even just working towards a healthier lifestyle. Setting these goals in place at the beginning of the year gives you enough time to start seeing results before the end of spring, so you can feel fantastic before the weather is warm enough for your annual family BBQ.
While January is the best time to get started, especially with resolutions in play, January also offers harsh conditions to train outside in; the roads are slippy, the wind is brisk, and overall, waking up to battle additional demons is hard to find motivation for. Not only weather conditions - the coronavirus has challenged everyone to rethink how to safely workout without being able to hit the gym.
That's why investing in indoor cardio machines is a great alternative. Having your own machine at home gives you the flexibility to fit your workout in no matter your schedule, and keeps you from freezing trying to get that run in in the snow.
Below are some of the most popular and highly-rated cardio machines on the market that can help you reach your fitness goals this season.
CYCLING MACHINES
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Stationary Bike with Monitor and Flywheel Bike
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Stationary Bike with Monitor and Flywheel Bike
$421.00
Cycling season isn't anytime soon; plus, an exercise bike takes the risk of injury and doesn't require you to go out to face the harsh elements of winter. The Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Stationary Bike comes with a monitor so you can track your progress, such as your time, speed, distance, and calories burned. This bike is designed for comfort; with ergonomic seating, you can adjust the bike-style saddle vertically and horizontally, simply twisting the knob and altering as necessary. The flywheel weighs 22lbs and offers high inertia and resistance, giving you complete control over how you ride.
Goplus Exercise Bike Cycle Trainer Indoor Workout Cardio Fitness Bicycle Stationary
Goplus Exercise Bike Cycle Trainer Indoor Workout Cardio Fitness Bicycle Stationary
$289.99,
$499.99
The Goplus Exercise Bike Cycle Trainer has a 30lbs flywheel and a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts, so you can hop on the bike out early in the morning or late at night without worrying you're going to wake up your neighbors. You can adjust the handles and seat for the ultimate comfort, and both are also equipped with soft padding. Track your progress on the LCD display, which showcases your distance, time, speed, and calories burned.
TREADMILLS
Best Choice Products 800W Portable Folding Electric Motorized Treadmill Machine w/ Rolling Wheels
Best Choice Products 800W Portable Folding Electric Motorized Treadmill Machine w/ Rolling Wheels
$299.99,
$399.99
Exercise to your convenience with a treadmill. Featuring both automatic and manual speed settings, choose between preset speeds of 0.5, 2, 4, 5.5, and 7.5 mph, or adjust via -/+ push buttons for more options. This treadmill is great for those looking to begin their cardio journey, with preset modes that you can choose, starting from Beginner and work your way up to Intermediate and Advanced modes. The digital display tracks distance, speed, time, and calories burned. For easy access, you can control the speed with the controls on the handles and the stop/start buttons. Place your water bottle in either of the two bottle holders and keep yourself entertained as you work on your couch to 5K with a book, series, or podcast; place your device or book on the media shelf.
Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill, iFit Compatible with Manually Adjustable Incline
Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill, iFit Compatible with Manually Adjustable Incline
$298.00
The Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill is great for those who are limited in space. With a reduced footprint of 60.25” x 29” x 31.25”, you can easily store it away, and roll it out when you're ready for your workout. Featuring a durable 2.25 HP Drive System to power the treadmill, plus supporting cushioning that reduces the harsh strains on your joints which makes all the difference for longer distances. This treadmill offers various levels of incline, so you can mimic running on hills and target specific muscle groups or put your cardio to an even tougher test.
ROWING MACHINES
FITNESS REALITY 1000 PLUS Bluetooth Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower
FITNESS REALITY 1000 PLUS Bluetooth Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower
$269.00,
$325.00
Rowing machines are great for low impact workouts that target your forearms, biceps, triceps, shoulders, legs, thighs, making them great for toning up. This particular rowing machine features 14 levels of dual transmission magnetic tension resistance, so you can find the ideal resistance to put you to the test without posing a risk of injuries or strain. It also has front stabilizer footpads that allow you to use this machine for more than just rowing, but for curls, tricep extensions, and many other techniques. While the 3.5" LCD screen displays every you need to know, from your distance rowed, time, total count, calories burned, and strokes/min, you can also connect your smartphone with Bluetooth to the free MyCloudFitness app to track your results.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 12 Adjustable Resistance Rowing Machine Rower w/ Digital Monitor
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 12 Adjustable Resistance Rowing Machine Rower w/ Digital Monitor
$86.84,
$119.99
The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 12 Adjustable Resistance Rowing Machine is a budget-friendly exercise tool that allows you to tone up your muscles in your arms, back, abs, glutes, and legs. The Hydraulic cylinder resistance system features 12 levels, which you can adjust to, so you can gradually work on your resistance training over time without the jump won't be too sudden. Your feet get strapped onto the large anti-slip footplates for safety, plus the ergonomically padded seats and non-slip handlebars provide you with all the comfort you need. This rowing machine also features an LCD computer that displays your time, count, total count, and calories burned, meaning you get a lot of bang for yur buck.
Buy it here