Florida cold snap delivers snow flurries, falling iguanas and record-breaking lows

Icicles dripped from fountains at Orlando theme parks and iguanas littered the ground in South Florida after a cold blast sent temperatures tumbling.

Nairious Lenton (L) and Sophia White bundle up against the cold weather as they enjoy watching the sunrise from the beach on February 01, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. South Florida reached the mid-30s overnight as an arctic chill moved through the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An unusually intense cold snap pushed deep into Florida over the weekend, delivering rare snow flurries, freezing temperatures and record-setting cold across parts of the Sunshine State as Arctic air surged southward behind a powerful winter storm system.

Snowflakes were reported as far south as the Florida Panhandle on Saturday, an extraordinary sight in a region more accustomed to mild winters.

By early Sunday flurries were observed at airports in Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Marianna, while residents along the Gulf Coast north of Tampa reported light snow in Hernando and Citrus counties.

While accumulation was minimal, the sightings underscored just how far south the cold air had penetrated.

The chill intensified overnight into Sunday, with temperatures plunging well below normal across central and South Florida. In Orlando, lows dropped into the upper 20s, sending theme park guests bundling up as they navigated frigid morning conditions. Visitors captured photos of icicles hanging from fountains, including Universal Orlando’s iconic globe.

As the cold moved in, Florida’s springs filled up fast with manatees seeking warmer waters. Manatees can’t survive in cold water, so when temperatures drop, they rush inland toward the steady warmth of freshwater springs.

Icicles formed on the Universal Orlando globe after temperatures dipped below freezing in Central Florida on Feb. 1, 2026. (Credit: Jared Talbot/ Explore Orlando)

On Sunday, Blue Spring State Park in Orange City counted more than 800 manatees. Less than a week ago, the park reported less than 70 manatees in the 72-degree springs.

Farther south, the cold reached historic levels. Miami recorded a low of 35 degrees, breaking a daily record that had stood since 1909. In West Palm Beach, temperatures fell to 30 degrees early Sunday morning, marking the coldest reading in roughly 36 years and setting a new record low for Feb. 1.

The cold snap also produced one of Florida’s most unusual winter phenomena: cold-stunned iguanas. As temperatures dipped into the 30s, the cold-blooded reptiles became immobilized and fell from trees in parts of South Florida, including Miami and West Palm Beach.

A cold-stunned green iguana lies on the ground on February 01, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. The cold-blooded creatures fall from trees when temperatures get too low. South Florida reached the mid-30s overnight as an arctic chill moved through the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While alarming to witness, wildlife officials stress the iguanas are often not dead and will revive once temperatures rebound.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida. Ahead of the coldest conditions, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a new executive order allowing people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit and bring them directly to five FWC offices.

Cold-stunned green iguanas lay on the ground on February 01, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. The cold-blooded creatures fall from trees when temperatures get too low. South Florida reached the mid-30s overnight as an arctic chill moved through the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, this event ranks among the coldest outbreaks Florida has experienced in decades. A strong Arctic high pressure system settled over the Southeast, allowing frigid air to spill deep into the peninsula and overwhelm typically warmer coastal and southern locations.

Hard freeze warnings were issued across portions of the state, with impacts extending beyond discomfort. Sensitive vegetation, citrus crops and exposed plumbing faced an elevated risk of damage, and residents were urged to protect pets, plants and pipes during the coldest overnight hours.

As the Arctic air mass retreats, Monday should be the final day of freezing cold. However, daily record low temperatures could continue before a more typical Florida warmup returns later in the week.