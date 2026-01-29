Florida braces for coldest conditions in decades this weekend

It will be cold enough to require winter clothing, have iguanas dropping from trees and farmers holding their breath for damage in the citrus groves is coming to Florida this weekend. It could even snow in some areas.

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion says freezing cold weather will come to the Sunshine State this weekend and challenge the record books. Even cities as far south as Miami will see lows in the 30s.

A powerful cold blast is set to send iguanas tumbling from trees in South Florida while driving hard freezes deep into the orange groves and bringing a rare chance of Gulf Coast snow, forcing millions across the Sunshine State to bundle up.

Temperatures are projected to plummet to levels not observed or experienced since 2010, 1989, 1977 and 1966 in some cases from Saturday night to Monday morning. Freezes during those years helped transform and shift the Florida groves that were introduced in the 1500s and then expanded for commercial purposes in the 1800s.

Low temperatures in the mid-20s F are forecast for Orlando on Sunday and Monday mornings. The last time they were in this temperature territory was in 2010. To put the cold in long historical perspective, the all-time observed record low for any date at Orlando is 19 degrees set in 1985 and 1895.

In Miami, temperatures are projected to dip into the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday mornings. Temperatures last reached this level in 2010 as well. The all-time record low at Miami for any date is 31, set in 1977.

"Green iguanas are sensitive to the cold and can become stunned when temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "When that happens, they may lose their grip and fall from the trees. It's a fairly unique cold-weather condition in Florida."

"Not only will temperatures be low, but the wind will be harsh during part of this outbreak," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said.

The combination of temperature, wind and other factors will cause AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to dip to 15-30 degrees lower than the actual temperature at times from Saturday to Sunday evening.

Heating systems may struggle to keep up with conditions this severe, and people trying to keep their energy costs low during the winter months to compensate for warm-season energy bills may have to turn up the thermostat.

Gulf-effect snow in Tampa, Florida?

Along the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula, cold air rushing over warm Gulf waters could briefly create a condition similar to, but substantially less intense than, Great Lakes-effect snow.

"Snow flurries in Tampa Bay are exceptionally rare, with only one confirmed measurable snowfall and just a handful of reports of flurries over the past century," Buckingham said. "Any snowflakes that do form this weekend would melt immediately as soon as they reach roads and sidewalks."

It cannot be ruled out that a dusting of snow occurs on cold surfaces for a brief time.

The best chance of the Gulf-effect snow would be late Saturday to Saturday night.

Freeze damage to citrus groves is anticipated

Damage to citrus fruit begins at 28 degrees and is dependent on the duration of the cold and the thickness of the rind, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Light frosts or short freezes can help boost the fruit's sugar content. Leaf damage of the citrus trees begins at around 24 degrees for non-acclimated foliage.

"The majority of citrus groves are well south and east of Orlando, due to various seasons in the past with damaging frosts and freezes," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "In the citrus grove regions, we have calculated a 95% chance of temperatures dipping to 27 degrees or less and a 90% chance of temperatures dipping to 25 degrees or less during the Arctic outbreak this weekend to early next week."

Ice covered a grove of young orange trees after an overnight freeze at Showcase Citrus groves in Clermont, Fla., Monday, Jan. 11, 2010. The young trees were sprayed with water overnight to help insulate them from the cold. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

At this point in the winter, some varieties of oranges, tangelos and grapefruit are at various late stages of maturity and are being harvested or nearing the end of their harvest season. In addition to frosts and freezes this winter, which the one this weekend will be the most severe, the citrus industry has been battling disease and damage from recent hurricanes.

The setup still looks chilly through mid-February. AccuWeather's long-range team is monitoring a potential polar vortex disruption in early February that can give an extra boost to the cold in the eastern U.S. the weeks that follow.

"A second push of Arctic air can arrive between Feb. 9-11," Pastelok warned. "At this early stage, we estimate a 10% chance that temperatures fall to 27 degrees or lower in Orlando or Tampa. In the citrus crop areas, there is a 15% chance for 27 degrees or lower."

