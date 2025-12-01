What to do with leftover pumpkins

Don’t toss your pumpkins in the trash. Here are safe, sustainable and creative ways to reuse or dispose of pumpkins after Halloween.

Instead of throwing away your pumpkins after Halloween, consider these alternative options.

As autumn winds down and Christmas décor takes over, many people wonder what to do with old pumpkins after Halloween. Fortunately, there are several environmentally friendly ways to reuse or dispose of pumpkins instead of sending them to the landfill.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pumpkin farms have grown in number since 2017, and fresh-market pumpkins are now produced in all 50 states. New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan each have more than 1,000 farms growing pumpkins.



U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service data shows that nearly 66,200 acres of pumpkins were harvested in 2020, yielding more than 1.5 billion pounds. The Penn State Extension Office also reports that Illinois remains the top pumpkin-producing state, harvesting 18,777 acres in 2022.

That’s a whole lot of gourds headed to front porches, fall festivals and jack-o’-lantern displays.

Donate pumpkins to farms, zoos and animal rescues

If you’re searching for where to donate pumpkins near me, many farms and rescues will gladly accept them. Pumpkins are nutrient-rich snacks for pigs, goats and other livestock.

A tractor tows a trailer full of visitors past a pumpkin patch during a visit to a fall festival at an orchard and farm market in Wexford, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The nonprofit Pumpkins for Pigs keeps a nationwide directory of farms that accept carved and uncarved pumpkins. Some zoos and wildlife rescues may also accept untreated pumpkins as enrichment for animals.

Compost pumpkins instead of throwing them away

If your pumpkin isn’t painted or treated, composting is one of the most sustainable ways to dispose of it.

According to Let’s Go Compost, pumpkins that break down in landfills release methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Composting pumpkins at home or at a community compost site allows them to decompose naturally while enriching soil.

To compost pumpkins safely: Cut pumpkins into large chunks, remove the seeds (roast or save them for planting) and add the pumpkin pieces to your compost bin or drop-off site.

Keep pumpkins safe from wildlife

Many people consider leaving pumpkins out for wildlife, but experts warn against it.

While animals may nibble on carved pumpkins left on porches, intentionally placing pumpkins in yards or wooded areas can attract unwanted wildlife. Painted pumpkins can also be toxic.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife cautions that feeding wildlife may draw deer, bears or mountain lions into neighborhoods, creating potential safety issues.