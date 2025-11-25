Firefighters rescue eagle stuck 70 feet up in a tree

Firefighters rescue eagle stuck 70 feet up in a tree. (Photo Credit: Squamish Fire Rescue | Facebook)

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in British Columbia came to the rescue of an eagle found stuck in a tree about 70 feet over the ground.

Squamish Fire Rescue said on social media that crews responded to a report of an eagle that appeared to be impaled on a branch high up in a tree in Brackendale.

Photos and videos from the scene show rescuers using a ladder truck to reach where the eagle was dangling by its wing about 70 feet over the ground.

The firefighters were able to remove the eagle from the branch and bring it down to the ground in a net.

The bald eagle was taken to the OWL Rehab Facility to be assessed and treated.