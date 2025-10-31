Dog rescued after fall from San Francisco cliff
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A San Francisco Fire Department crew came to the rescue of a dog that fell about 40 feet over a cliff above Funston Beach in the Fort Funston area.
The department said on social media that crews responded to the cliff about noon Tuesday after the dog was reported to have tumbled off the cliff in the southwest area of the city.
Firefighters conducted a low-angle rope rescue to reach the dog, which was located about 40 feet over the cliff. A San Francisco Police Department drone assisted with the rescue.
The canine was not injured and was reunited with its owner at the scene.
