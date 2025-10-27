Police eject trespassing alligator from apartment hallway in Florida

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Florida were called to an Orlando apartment complex to eject an unwelcome squatter from a hallway area -- a 5-6-foot alligator.

The Orlando Police Department said on social media that officers responded to an apartment complex on Lake Debra Drive on Tuesday night.

"When they arrived, they discovered a five to six-foot alligator in the hallway," police wrote.

The department shared a video of officers throwing a blanket over the gator's face and dragging it out of the hallway.

The alligator was released back into Lake Mann.

"No officers or the alligator were injured," the post said.