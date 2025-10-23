Animal nest inside kitchen exhaust fan sparks apartment fire

Animal nest inside kitchen exhaust fan sparks apartment fire. (Photo Credit: @a2fire | City of Ann Arbor Fire Dept | Instagram)

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan are urging residents to beware of unexpected fire hazards after an apartment blaze was found to have an unusual cause: an animal nest inside a kitchen exhaust fan.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said on social media that crews responded to an apartment building on Island Drive on Sunday and found a fire was burning inside the walls.

"The cause was traced to an animal nest inside the kitchen exhaust fan," the post said. "Over time, the nesting material and accumulated grease heated up enough to ignite. Thanks to the quick actions of firefighters, the damage was limited."

The department urged residents to have their exhaust fans inspected if they notice any unusual noises or the fan failing to move air properly.

"Also, make sure all exterior exhaust outlets have vent covers to keep animals from getting inside," officials wrote.