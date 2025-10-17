Small dog rescued from rising floodwaters in California

Small dog trapped by rising floodwaters in California. (Photo Credit: Ventura County Fire Department)

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in California came to the rescue of a small dog who became trapped in rising floodwaters in Ventura County.

Ventura County Animal Services said officers responded to a report of a dog in distress from the Ventura County Public Works Agency.

A dog trapped in a flood channel was rescued by first responders in Ventura County, California, on Tuesday.



The dog was taken to a local animal shelter, and a search was launched for the dog's owner, as she was not wearing an ID and was not microchipped. pic.twitter.com/oV1ptfThUb — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 15, 2025

The officers arrived at the intersection of Wood Road and Laguna Road in Camarillo and confirmed the canine, which appeared to be a pug or French bulldog mix, was stranded in moving water about 10 feet down the wash.

The Ventura County Fire Department was summoned to the scene and used a ladder and rescue swimmer to reach the shivering dog, who did not appear to be injured.

"She was quickly transported to the Camarillo Shelter where she received a vet exam and a warm kennel," animal services said.

The female dog, estimated to be about 3 years old, is being cared for at the shelter until her owners can be identified. Officials said the canine was not microchipped.