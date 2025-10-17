Small dog rescued from rising floodwaters in California
Small dog trapped by rising floodwaters in California. (Photo Credit: Ventura County Fire Department)
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in California came to the rescue of a small dog who became trapped in rising floodwaters in Ventura County.
Ventura County Animal Services said officers responded to a report of a dog in distress from the Ventura County Public Works Agency.
The officers arrived at the intersection of Wood Road and Laguna Road in Camarillo and confirmed the canine, which appeared to be a pug or French bulldog mix, was stranded in moving water about 10 feet down the wash.
The Ventura County Fire Department was summoned to the scene and used a ladder and rescue swimmer to reach the shivering dog, who did not appear to be injured.
"She was quickly transported to the Camarillo Shelter where she received a vet exam and a warm kennel," animal services said.
The female dog, estimated to be about 3 years old, is being cared for at the shelter until her owners can be identified. Officials said the canine was not microchipped.
