Large sea lion blocks traffic on Washington state road

A large sea lion was spotted holding up traffic in Washington, waddling on a road while rain fell on Nov. 6.

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Drivers on a Washington state road came up against a surprising road hazard during a recent rain storm -- a large sea lion.

The Cosmopolis Police Department said on social media that the "large friend" was spotted loitering in traffic on Blue Slough Road during heavy rains on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was informed of the semi-aquatic pedestrian's presence in the roadway and enforcement officers arrived with a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agent.

The rescuers were able to haze the sea lion out of the roadway and back into a nearby river.

Experts said sea lions are known to visit land for numerous reasons, including resting, avoiding predators and regulating their body temperature.