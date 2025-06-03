Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles Turkey, causes panic and injuries

A strong, early morning earthquake shook coastal communities in Turkey and Greece, leaving dozens injured and one teenager dead from related causes.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook southwestern Turkey early Tuesday morning, sending residents running into the streets and injuring dozens in a panic, according to Turkish authorities and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 2:17 a.m. local time (7:17 p.m. EDT Monday), with the epicenter located in the Mediterranean Sea roughly 3 miles south of Ä°çmeler, near the resort town of Marmaris. Tremors were also felt in neighboring regions, including the Greek island of Rhodes.

While no major structural damage has been reported, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said at least 70 people were injured, many of them after jumping from windows or balconies in fear. A 14-year-old girl died after being taken to a hospital for what officials described as an anxiety attack.

On Rhodes, tourists and residents evacuated buildings and spent the night outdoors, but island officials confirmed only minor damage.

The quake struck at a depth of about 37 miles (60 kilometers), which helped reduce surface impact, according to Greek seismologist Efthymios Lekkas.

Turkey sits atop several major fault lines and is one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Tuesday’s quake follows the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February 2023 that killed more than 53,000 people in southern Turkey.