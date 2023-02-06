Death toll surpasses 1,300 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The death toll has surpassed 1,300 after a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Feb. 5.

A powerful and deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Large aftershocks continued to torment the region, including a 7.5 magnitude earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time, north of the original quake.

Hundreds of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Hundreds of people were reportedly still trapped in the rubble, the AP reported.

The death toll rose substantially Monday as officials began to assess the full extent of the disaster. At least 1,300 people were killed across Turkey and Syria as a result of the ferocious quake, according to the AP. Additionally, the number of people injured across Turkey and Syria is in the thousands.

"We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds," Muheeb Qaddour, a doctor in northwestern Syria, told the AP early Monday morning. That fear became a reality as the death toll continued to rise across both Syria and Turkey.

Some of the tremendous damage from the quake was captured in a dramatic video from Diyarbakir, Turkey, Monday morning. The video shows an eight-story apartment building that collapsed into a pile of rubble with rescuers crowding the perimeter. Debris was scattered all around the site of the collapse as first responders worked quickly to pull injured people from the wreckage.

The quake had a depth of about 11 miles (17.9 kilometers) and struck about 20 miles east-southeast of the major Turkish city of Gaziantep, which has a population of more than 1 million. The 7.5 magnitude aftershock later that afternoon was not as deep, 6.2 miles (10.0 kilometers) and struck about 2.5 miles south-southeast of Ekinözü, Turkey.

About 10 minutes after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred, a 6.7 magnitude temblor was reported. A separate 5.6 magnitude temblor was also reported near the town of Nurdagi, which is home to more than 12,000 people. Nurdagi is located about 16 miles west of the epicenter of the 7.8 earthquake. In total at least 30 aftershocks followed the initial quake, including the 7.5 earthquake.

Deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

Light shaking was felt in Ankara, Turkey's capital city, which is located about 318 miles to the northwest. Shaking was also observed in Lebanon. In Israel, the quake was felt around Tel Aviv. According to the USGS, shaking was even reported as far away as Egypt, around the Cairo area.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A storm passing nearly directly over the epicenter in Gaziantep Monday will continue to produce steady rain in southern Turkey and northern Syria, hampering rescue and recovery efforts.

AccuWeather radar shows rain and snow spreading across the earthquake-ravaged areas as of Monday evening local time.

"The damage radius is so large however that both snow and rain are expected to hinder rescue and recovery efforts north of the city on Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde explained.

"Gaziantep and areas due south into northern Syria are expected to begin to dry out Monday night, local time, although snow can continue in points northeast of the city through Tuesday night," Hyde continued. Mainly dry weather is then expected to return to the area through Saturday.

This is a developing story.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.