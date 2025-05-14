6.0 magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami warnings in Greece

Copied

(Credit: Getty images)

A powerful earthquake struck near the Greek island of Kasos early Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings and widespread alerts across the southeastern Aegean Sea.

The tremor occurred at approximately 1:51 a.m. Eastern European Time, with its epicenter located about 14 miles southeast of Fry, Greece, at a depth of 62.5 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

(Image credit: USGS)

The earthquake was felt across Crete, Rhodes, Kos and other parts of the eastern Mediterranean. Despite the strength of the quake, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

Greece's Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection issued emergency alerts advising residents and tourists in affected areas, including Rhodes, Karpathos and Kasos, to move away from coastal regions and seek higher ground due to the potential tsunami risk.

Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation, noted that the quake's depth likely mitigated its impact on the surface. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.