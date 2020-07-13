Daily coronavirus briefing: COVID-19 cases, temperatures surge across US

Lockdowns are being considered again in one major city and bars are closed across the country, just as a major heat wave produces some of the highest temps of the year. Plus, a Florida teen is in a coma and fighting for her life amid a severe bout of COVID-19.

Not an early riser? Here's some good news if you're hoping to view Comet NEOWISE

This newly-discovered comet is glowing brighter than Halley's Comet did in 1986 -- and it's about to put on a show at a more convenient time as it makes its closest approach to Earth.

DC nears record hot streak as dozens of records fall around US

More than 30 high temperature records fell in just one day over a sweltering pocket of the country -- and, if the pattern holds, the nation's capital could see another long-standing record fall soon.