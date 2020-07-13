DC nears record hot streak as dozens of records fall around US
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 13, 2020 4:07 PM
After a stormy start to the week, more intense warmth is forecast to arrive in the coming days.
The second half of 2020 has started as hot as possible for many areas around the United States, putting some regions in striking distance of rewriting a few pages in the record books.
While some locales have seen one-off scorchers, few places have seen the steadily oppressive temperatures that Washington, D.C., has sustained over the past three weeks. In fact, D.C. residents haven't seen a day under 90 degrees Fahrenheit yet this month.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures climbed to 90 degrees or greater across more than two-thirds of the United States on Monday, July 13, 2020. (AccuWeather)
Sunday's high of 90 F pushed the city's streak to 17 straight days of 90-plus degree weather. If conditions continue this hot in the nation's capital through Friday, the streak will break the previous record of 21 days, set in 1988 and 1980.
A persistent pattern with high pressure sitting off the Atlantic coast for the last couple of weeks has "funneled in very warm and humid air to the region," Cody Ledbetter, a forecaster with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in D.C., told AccuWeather.
"It’s really a pretty typical summer pattern, it’s just that when you get this many 90-degree days in a row, it catches some eyes," Ledbetter said. "The average high temperatures for July in the D.C. area is in the upper 80s for this time of year, so it’s not necessarily abnormal to see 90-degree days, but this many in a row is getting close to record territory."
The hot streak has also been skewed early this year. The 17-straight days of 90-degree highs, which began back on June 26, is the longest for the year to date in recorded history.
Along with the heat rushing in off the coast, Ledbetter added that the urban heat island effect has helped to keep the streak alive on some days.
Urban heat islands can occur in densely populated areas, such as D.C., around the country that have routinely higher temperatures than surrounding areas. Factors such as a quickly rising population lead to enhanced infrastructure like skyscrapers and more paved roads, increasing the amount of sunlight absorbed in big cities.
Proof of the urban heat island effect can be seen in the temperatures recorded in nearby Annandale. Despite being located just 10 miles apart, Annandale has seen two days under 90 degrees this month and consistently cooler conditions than its capital neighbor.
To reach that record-breaking streak day on Friday, D.C.'s temperature would have to climb despite two overcast days to start the week.
"I think today is going to be close and even tomorrow. If we get through those, the latter half of the week does look warmer," Ledbetter said on Monday. "So I’m not going to say it's likely we hit it because we have to get all the way through Friday and there’s a couple of days here that are close calls, whether it's from cloud cover or whatever else. But we’ve managed to get through plenty of those types of days so far."
Elsewhere in the country, records have already fallen throughout the Southwest after a recent hot stretch not only rewrote a few pages of the record book, but it may have singed its edges.
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers, more than 30 high-temperature records were broken on Sunday in the region.
A high of 128 F in Death Valley, California, made for the hottest reading in the country, but came up two degrees short of a daily record for the historically hot desert valley.
"Three dozen record high temperatures set yesterday from Arizona to west Texas north into Colorado," Bowers said. "Much of the southwestern U.S. has temperatures run 10-12 degrees above normal this weekend and will be today."
In Phoenix, a daily record high of 116 F was recorded on Sunday, breaking the previous record set in 2005. According to Fox 10 Phoenix, fire officials are asking people to stay indoors to avoid heatstroke.
Through the end of the week, Bowers said some reprieve may be in store for the sweating residents in the region as the sweltering conditions work their way eastward into the Mississippi Valley.
Related:
