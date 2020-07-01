Hot in the Windy City. June ends on blistering note for Chicago residents

The temperature recorded on the last day of June 2020 made the month a top-five for Chicago in terms of weather records, which date back to 1871.

Daily coronavirus briefing: US buys up nearly entire supply of critical drug

Plus, a sign of the times has emerged on the subway system in New York City. And one airline said it will issue "yellow cards" to passengers who refuse to wear a mask on flights.

How is the weather shaping up for Independence Day fireworks displays?

Millions of eyes will be gazing toward the sky to see fireworks that celebrate America's 244th birthday, but not every region will have equally great viewing conditions. Here's what to expect.