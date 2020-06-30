Fourth of July fireworks forecast: How will weather impact the views?

Independence Day will look different this year compared to last due to the pandemic. For places that didn't scrap fireworks shows, the weather will have a say in how shows go on, too. Here's what to expect.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Fauci issues dire warning on Capitol Hill

Testifying before a Senate committee, Anthony Fauci responded to a grim question about how bad the pandemic could get in the U.S. Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut expanded a travel advisory to include 16 states.

Miami heat! City sees hottest week on record after Saharan dust saps moisture from air

“People aren’t the most happy of campers," one meteorologist said as a dangerous concoction of weather ingredients combined to set the stage for brutal heat -- and a new record for a city known for sizzling conditions.