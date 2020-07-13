Daily coronavirus briefing: COVID-19 cases, temperatures surge across US

Lockdowns are being considered again in one major city and bars are closed across the country, just as a major heat wave produces some of the highest temps of the year. Plus, a Florida teen is in a coma and fighting for her life amid a severe bout of COVID-19.

Read More Chevron right

Not an early riser? Here's some good news if you're hoping to view Comet NEOWISE

This newly-discovered comet is glowing brighter than Halley's Comet did in 1986 -- and it's about to put on a show at a more convenient time as it makes its closest approach to Earth.

Read More Chevron right

Nearly half of continental US in throes of brutal heat wave

It's not just the triple-digit high temperatures that are oppressive, so are the low temps. One city hasn't seen the mercury dip below 90 degrees in a week.