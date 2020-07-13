Lockdowns are being considered again in one major city and bars are closed across the country, just as a major heat wave produces some of the highest temps of the year. Plus, a Florida teen is in a coma and fighting for her life amid a severe bout of COVID-19.

Comet whizzing by Earth for 1st time in 6,800 years is visible to the naked eye

Stargazers have the rare opportunity to spot a comet in the sky in the coming days -- a celestial body that is already brighter than Halley’s Comet was in 1986 and won't come around again for a few millennia.