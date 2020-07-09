80% chance tropical depression could form off Atlantic coast

The strengthening system could even become Tropical Storm Fay but, even if it doesn't, a portion of the East Coast is in line for a stretch of soaking weather. And that could be good news for some.

Comet whizzing by Earth for 1st time in 6,800 years

Stargazers have the rare opportunity to spot a comet in the sky in the coming days -- a celestial body that is already brighter than Halley’s Comet was in 1986 and won't come around again for a few millennia.

Officials confirm rare case of brain-eating amoeba in Florida

Fewer than 150 cases of the illness have been documented since 1962, but the recent discovery still prompted a warning from the local health department about the severity of the disease it can cause.