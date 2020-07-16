Previous coronavirus daily briefing updates, July 11-13
Updated Jul. 16, 2020 7:58 AM
Current daily briefings on the coronavirus can be found here. Scroll below to read previous reports from July 11 to July 13, listed in eastern time.
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University researchers:
-
Total confirmed cases: 12,521,347
-
Total deaths: 560,834
-
Total recoveries: 6,901,607
Previous coronavirus daily briefing updates, July 11-13
Updated Jul. 16, 2020 7:58 AM
Current daily briefings on the coronavirus can be found here. Scroll below to read previous reports from July 11 to July 13, listed in eastern time.
July 13, 9 p.m.
After testing positive for coronavirus, Los Angeles Dodger closer Kenley Jansen is now advocating for people to wear face masks. Jansen tested positive for the virus which caused him to miss the start of summer camp but has now returned, saying he is doing better now, according to The Associated Press. New York Yankees outfielder Clint Fraizer intends to use masks not only for safety, but to set an example for everyone watching on television. Many other players have also said they would be wearing masks while on the field. The MLB's safety protocol has a strict requirement on masks in clubhouses and dugouts. However, the masks are optional on the field. Players continue to be impacted by the coronavirus during the sport's summer camp, including Yankees teammates Aroldis Chapman, DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa who are all currently sitting out due to the virus.
July 13, 8:02 p.m.
A large Fourth of July party at the Torch Lake Sandbar in Rapid City, Michigan, is being blamed for a number of new coronavirus cases. Several individuals who were in attendance have tested positive as of last Friday, July 10, and many more were likely exposed, ABC7 in Chicago reports. An aerial image captured by the Michigan State Police showed a throng of partygoers in the water surrounded by a fleet of boats during the holiday weekend. Officials say those who attended the bash should seek testing if symptoms of COVID-19 develop.
Police aerial photo showing revelers at the popular Torch Lake Sandbar in Michigan over the July 4th weekend. (Michigan State Police)
July 13, 7:07 p.m.
New York schools will be authorized to reopen in the fall, so long as it is safe to do so, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In order for a school to reopen, the region in which the school is located must be in Phase IV and maintain a daily infection rate of 5% or lower over a 14-day average, NBC New York reported. The schools will be required to immediately close if the regional rate of infection surpasses 9% over a seven-day average after Aug. 1. When 3,000 child care facilities opened in New York City, children were subjected to health screenings while their parents filled out health questionnaires, and a maximum of 15 students were allowed in a room at a time. "You reopen if it is safe to reopen. You look at the data," Cuomo said. "We will not use our children as guinea pigs."
July 13, 6:29 p.m.
Add the Chicago Marathon to the long list of big events felled by the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced the 2020 edition of the race, which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 11, will not happen because of "the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic," executive race director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. According to The Chicago Tribune, the race has been disrupted two other times in its 43-year history, but never-before canceled outright. In 1987, the race's primary sponsor backed out, and "a low-budget half-marathon with about 3,000 runners" was held instead." And in 2007, the race was abruptly ended in the middle of the contest due to scorching temperatures, which were blamed for at least one death and hundreds of runners being sent to hospitals with heat-related ailments. Temperatures reached the upper 80s that day. The Chicago Marathon joins the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon as some of the world's biggest races canceled by the coronavirus.
July 13, 5:52 p.m.
The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo announced that universities and technical schools are allowed resume in-person classes starting Monday. The schools that will be allowed to reopen are in cities that have been in the yellow phase of the state's plan for more than 14 consecutive days. São Paulo city also reopened parks and gyms on Monday. The biggest in the country, Ibirapuera Park, saw vehicle traffic and large crowds in the park region. There were 2,610 new coronavirus cases in the state according to state health secretary data, bringing the total number of cases to 374,607, with a statewide death toll to 17,907 as of Monday, according to CNN. Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, following the United States.
July 13, 4:44 p.m.
Dolphins have made a rare appearance in Lisbon's Tagus River amid the pandemic. Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, doesn't see the mammals in the river often, though they have been sighted there throughout history dating back to Roman times, according to a 2015 report by the Sea School and the Marine Science Association in Lisbon. Reuters reports people have shared videos and pictures of dolphins jumping out of the water the past couple of months. “With the improvement in water quality, the river has been gaining new life and a friendly family of dolphins has been seen several times during the last month,” Lisbon’s mayor’s office wrote on Facebook. The pandemic has created less river traffic as cruise ship and commuter ferries have limited or halted their operations. Marine biologist Francisco Martinho, who specializes in dolphins, said there are more reasons for the unusual sight. “It’s not because the river has become more peaceful that dolphins are spending more time there,” Martinho said. “It’s because there are more fish than usual for them to eat.” To watch the video on AccuWeather's videowall, click here.
July 13, 3:53 p.m.
The head of the World Health Organization warned “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that while many countries have started to get the virus under control, there are many that are trending the wrong direction. He told countries to compile a comprehensive strategy to help combat the soaring amount of cases and noted that half of all new cases are coming from the Americas, according to The Associated Press. Even countries that are experiencing high amounts of new cases can still get on track to curb the virus, and getting on that track late is better than never, Tedros said.
July 13, 3:02 p.m.
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, just days after the neighboring state of Victoria sent about 5 million back into lockdown, Reuters reported. Officials in NSW say there is a growing cluster of cases linked to a pub used by truck drivers traveling the country. Eight of the 14 new cases in NSW are being linked to community transmission, which has officials worried. The remaining cases were from overseas travelers who were already in quarantine. “The concern is that this hotel is used by freight drivers who are transporting essential supplies across the country,” Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told the Australian Broadcasting Corp, Reuters reported. “They are not being tested.” Watch the video in the tweet below for more.
July 13, 2:12 p.m.
Hong Kong Disneyland closing down again due to new coronavirus spike. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Hong Kong, Disney has decided to temporarily close its park there, CNBC reported. The theme park will close down on July 15, about a month after it reopened to much fanfare and numerous coronavirus safety measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing. Hong Kong reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the majority of which were the result of local transmission, The New York Post reported. The move by Disney comes after Hong Kong officials put a limit on group gatherings at four people, along with a host of other measures that were first implemented there back in March. As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," Disney said in a statement, according to CNBC. The park had initially closed down in January, as cases across Asia ramped up but prior to the outbreak being declared pandemic. The decision comes following the company reopening its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks in Orlando. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to reopen this week.
July 13, 1:31 p.m.
Spain will not make masks mandatory at all times. A Health Ministry source told Reuters that the country's government does not have any plans to make wearing face masks a nationwide mandate. Despite the government not having a mandate, several regions in the country have already made masks mandatory under all circumstances. Spain has recorded more than 253,000 cases of coronavirus and over 28,000 deaths, though its daily number of new cases has plummeted since peaking back in March and April.
July 13, 1:06 p.m.
Seventy-eight Texas counties have opted out of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to wear masks in public. Abbott mandated mask-wearing as a measure to slow down the spread of the virus in the state and said that “wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19." The order specifies that those who don’t wear a mask in public risk being fined. Although Abbott said that only counties with 20 active cases or fewer could opt out, most of the counties in the state have chosen to ignore this mandate. Many officials believe that enforcing this order could deprive Texans of their freedom. “I think it’s an insult to Texans to be required to do something they should have discretion for,” said Hugh Reed, the top administrator for Armstrong County, near Amarillo. Other officials, however, agree with Abbott’s order. According to the Texas Tribune, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says that these orders are necessary and is pushing Abbott to issue more restrictions, including the re-enforcement of stay-at-home orders in Harris County, the state’s most populated county.
July 13, 12:53 p.m.
Despite a spike in coronavirus cases, baseball fans are eagerly returning to ballparks in Japan, AFP said. "I have been watching [baseball] only on television, so I have felt frustrated," one unidentified fan interviewed by AFP said. "I am happy now that I can watch it at the stadium."Play resumed without fans in the middle of June, but this past Friday, fans could finally catch their teams live and in person once more. There are strict procedures in place, however, for fans attending. They must have their temperatures taken and wear face masks at all times. There are even limits on high-fiving and cheering. Watch the video embedded in the tweet below for more.
July 13, 12:25 p.m.
Researchers believe that COVID-19 could lead to heart damage. A study on heart scans of 1,216 patients, of whom 813 had been diagnosed with COVID-19, revealed that 55% had some form of damage. Out of the participants, 70% were male and the average age was 62. According to researchers, those with abnormal scans were more likely to be older and have certain underlying heart problems. However, after those with pre-existing heart conditions were excluded from the analysis, researchers found that there was still a large proportion of participants that had suffered from severe cardiac disease due to COVID-19. “Damage to the heart is known to occur in severe flu, but we were surprised to see so many patients with damage to their heart with COVID-19 and so many patients with severe dysfunction,” Marc Dweck, consultant cardiologist at the University of Edinburgh, told Newsweek. “We now need to understand the exact mechanism of this damage, whether it is reversible and what the long-term consequences of COVID-19 infection are on the heart.”
July 13, 12:10 p.m.
Nearly 1 out of every 100 Americans have been infected with the coronavirus. Cases are mounting in 35 states including in Florida, which shattered its record for new daily cases with 15,300 on Sunday. The United States has more than 3.3 million cases and over 135,000 have died as a result of the coronavirus. Local and state leaders have said the new cases are being caused by those who aren't social distancing and going out in large groups, according to CNN. The average age of new cases has taken a downward trend in many states as more young people are starting to test positive than ever before. Experts have warned that this could be just the tip of the iceberg for the U.S. as infections could be 10 times higher than what is reported from many going untraced. Thirty-six states have a mask requirement in place and half of the country has stopped or rolled back reopening plans in recent weeks.
July 13, 11:25 a.m.
Bars in sweltering Las Vegas have been shut down again by order of Nevada governor. As of Friday, anyone looking for a place to cool off with an adult beverage will have a tougher time finding one. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak rolled the state back to Phase 1 reopening restrictions, meaning bars and restaurants are only allowed to be open for curbside pickup, USA Today reported. Under the restrictions, bars must close even if tabletop gaming machines are present. "We know that COVID-19 can easily spread when people are congregating for long periods of time, like inside a bar,'' Sisolak said, adding that he's hoping to avoid the skyrocketing cases Arizona, Texas and Florida have experienced in recent weeks. The decision comes just as Las Vegas has been going through an extraordinarily hot stretch of weather -- even by Vegas standards. On Sunday, Las Vegas recorded its highest temperature of the year thus far when the temperature soared to 113 degrees. The heat wave is enveloping a huge swath of the southwestern and southern U.S. Here's a look at what Las Vegas can expect for the rest of the week.
The AccuWeather seven-day forecast shows temperatures in Las Vegas will be well above 100 for the entire week.
July 13, 10:55 a.m.
"An unprecedented level of really bad." First it was Hurricane Dorian, now it's the COVID-19 pandemic. For some folks on North Carolina's Ocracoke Island, the past year has been full of setbacks and heartache. According to The Associated Press, the island, which is only accessible by boat or small plane, was still recovering from severe damages inflicted by Dorian when virus restrictions went into effect. While visits on restrictions were lifted in May, only half of the businesses have reopened, The AP reports. “Ocracoke is a paradise on good days,” said Tom Pahl, a Hyde County commissioner who lives here. “But when things go bad, they go really bad. And we’re aware of that. We dig in, and we help each other get through it. “This has been an unprecedented level of really bad.” Since Dorian slammed the island on Sept. 6, about 400 of the 1,000 permanent residents were forced out of their homes. Many structures are still awaiting demolition. Despite the challenges, the island has still been able to welcome tourists this summer. “Where would you go with the virus out there?” Scott Bradley, the president of the nonprofit Ocracoke Foundation, told The AP. “This is probably the safest place to be.”
A house is being raised on Ocracoke Island in Ocracoke, N.C., Thursday, June 25, 2020. The secluded travel destination was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian in September and then hit with coronavirus-related travel restrictions in the spring. Residents and business owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
July 13, 10:31 a.m.
Florida teen is in a coma and on a ventilator, as she battles a severe case of COVID-19. 16-year-old Halene O’Connell was a normal, healthy girl two weeks ago, and now she is fighting for her life at a children’s hospital in Pensacola, as her family members urge everyone to wear masks. “We’re very private people, and this is a lot to share,” Carmen Barlianto, Halene’s aunt, told The Florida Times-Union. “But I feel like we want everybody to know to wear a mask and social distance, so you don’t end up like poor Halene. It can happen to anyone, especially to people her age. Share her story, educate yourself and don’t say this won’t happen to you.” Halene was put in a medically-induced coma on June 28, and doctors say that she’ll have to learn how to breathe, eat and walk on her own again when she wakes up. “She’s been on the ventilator and sedated for so long, we’re not sure how it’s going to affect her brain,” Barlianto said. As of right now, Halene will continue to be monitored by doctors as they are trying to figure out new ways to treat her. Doctors are hopeful, as they’ve treated her with plasma from coronavirus survivors, which they say will help her recover. Watch the video below for more.
July 13, 9:45 a.m.
South Africa is instituting another ban on alcohol sales to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the BBC reports. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ban would help relive stress on the country's healthcare system as COVID-19 cases mount. The country had already instituted one earlier in the pandemic, but that was lifted several weeks ago. Over 276,000 cases have been reported in the country along with 4,079 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The BBC reports that the South African government said the death toll could reach 50,000 by the end of 2020. Ramaphosa said during a public address that even though "most" people had taken precautions, others had acted "without any responsibility to respect and protect each other", according to the BBC. "There are a number of people who have taken to organizing parties, who have drinking sprees, and some who walk around crowded spaces without wearing masks," he said.
July 13, 9:16 a.m.
A second lockdown becomes a possibility in Houston, as hospitals struggle to accommodate patients, The Associated Press reports. As the coronavirus continues to spread in Houston, officials are calling for the city to enforce a new lockdown. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that stay-at-home orders should be mandated to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases. “Not only do we need to stay home now, but we need to stick with it this time until the hospitalization curve comes down, not just flattens,” Hidalgo shared on Twitter on Sunday. “Many communities that persevered in that way are reopening for the long haul. Let’s learn from that [and] not make the same mistake twice.” This statement comes after health officials reported 8,196 new cases in the state on Sunday. This number is likely to be higher, as many people still have not been tested.
July 13, 6:29 a.m.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
Confirmed cases: 12,910,357
Fatalities: 569,128
Recoveries: 7,116,957
People get tested at a drive thru coronavirus testing site at South Mountain Community College Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
July 12, 5 p.m.
New York’s coronavirus hospitalizations and average three-day death toll reached their lowest numbers since mid-March, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday. According to New York Daily News, hospitalizations in the state dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own,” Cuomo said. “The efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives.”
July 12, 3:30 p.m.
A person’s blood type may be linked to their body's response to COVID-19. According to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, people with type A blood are associated with a 45% increased risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19, while people with type O blood were at a 35% decreased risk. Type O and A were the only blood types associated with varying risk for the virus, and no blood types were associated with an increased risk in needing a ventilator, according to the Los Angeles Times. “The hope is that these and other findings yet to come will point the way to a more thorough understanding of the biology of COVID-19,” Dr. Francis Collins, a geneticist and director of the National Institutes of Health, said. “They also suggest that a genetic test and a person’s blood type might provide useful tools for identifying those who may be at greater risk of serious illness.”
July 12, 2:02 p.m.
Researchers are now looking into the possibility of a tuberculosis vaccine called Bacillus Calmette-Guerin aiding in the fight against COVID-19. According to CNN, research has shown that countries that use BCG more often have had less fatalities due to the virus. The findings support previous theories that the vaccine can overall boost a person's immune system, however the World Health Organization has cautioned against using it to fight the coronavirus until its effects are better understood.
July 12, 12:36 p.m.
People wearing protective face masks ride a scooter down Ocean Drive during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida once again shattered their own record for highest single-day count of new coronavirus cases on Sunday when the state reported 15,300 additional cases. While the number of confirmed cases continues to grow, the percent of positive cases out of all tests was 11.25%, the lowest number since June. According to CBS 12, Palm Beach County has the highest number of cases in the state, with over 21,000.
July 12, 11 a.m.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
Confirmed cases: 12,751,882
Fatalities: 565,917
Recoveries: 7,028,632
July 11, 7 p.m.
Maryland athletics is suspending voluntary football workouts after nine players tested positive for COVID-19. Individual voluntary workouts resumed on June 15, but on Saturday it was announced they would be suspended after screening 185 students on campus, The Baltimore Sun reported. “As we continue this initial phase of our return to campus, in order to protect the privacy of those student-athletes who test positive, Maryland Athletics will publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals,” a press release read.
July 11, 5:55 p.m.
Dozens of U.S. Marines located on the Japanese island of Okinawa have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, the cases could point toward what many fear could be a large outbreak of the virus. “Okinawans are shocked by what we were told (by the U.S. military),” Tamaki said, according to The Associated Press. “We now have strong doubts that the U.S. military has taken adequate disease prevention measures.” In a statement released on Friday, the Marines said troops are taking additional protective measures to limit the spread of the virus.
July 11, 4:31 p.m.
An Airbus A380 had its seats removed and is now the first to ever be used for freight, in an effort to help with COVID-19 medical transport. Hi Fly, a Portuguese charter operator, has removed most the seats in an A380 to make room for cargo, according to CNN. The A380 is the world's largest passenger jet, with 300 square meters of volume capacity and able to hold nearly 60 tons of cargo. The plane will be used to transport medical and protective equipment all over the world in order to help fight against the coronavirus. The flight has already made stops in the Dominican Republic, Canada and China. Transport of needed medical supplies has been crucial in helping fight the spread of the coronavirus around the word. Airbus previously had plans to make a cargo version of the A380 but those plans were cancelled years ago. Hi Fly's improvised version of a cargo A380 is now the only one like it in existence.
July 11, 3 p.m.
A city in Colorado is requiring all residents to wear a face mask -- or face up to a year in jail. City Manager J. Shawn Lewis of Englewood, Colorado, a suburb just south of Denver, issued an emergency order that states anyone over the age of six must wear a face mask outside their home. This includes inside any retail store, business, government office, health care facility, and veterinary. Masks must also be worn while using public transit and inside ride-sharing. A first offense of not wearing a mask will result in a $15 ticket, a second offense will rise to $25, repeat offenders could face up to $2,650 and 360 days in jail. Colorado has over 35,000 cases of coronavirus and over 1,700 deaths.
July 11, 1:30 p.m.
Omar Yeefoon, owner of Shoals Sound & Service vegan restaurant takes a break as talks Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Dallas. Yeefoon reopened his Dallas restaurant June 10 to "a pretty good reception," after having been shuttered for three months. The comeback was fleeting. After four days, Yeefoon had to shut down again in the face of a COVID-19 resurgence in Texas and lay off two of the four workers he'd brought back. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas may face another round of lockdowns as cases continue to surge. On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned residents that if the mandatory mask order is not taken seriously, the next step would be another lockdown that could close businesses across the state. "The only way that we can keep our businesses open, the only way that we can continue to have a job they need to pay their bill is for everyone to adopt this practice of wearing a face mask,” Abbott said in an interview with KLBK-TV. “If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19…the next step would have to be a lockdown.”
There were nearly 10,000 new cases each day from Tuesday through Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized has quadrupled over the past month, CBS News reported. "Hence, the best thing everybody can do, is do this thing that is inconvenient, of wearing a face covering, knowing that it will keep your jobs open, your economy open and your businesses open,” Abbott said.
July 11, 11:50 p.m.
North Carolina Senator Danny Britt tests positive for COVID-19. Britt was not experiencing any symptoms, but took a test before his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure, The Associated Press said. He is the first known member of a General Assembly to test positive for COVID-19 and was on the Senate floor as recently as Wednesday. According to The AP, Britt did not always wear a mask on the Senate floor due to creating difficulties, but he was careful to follow social distancing guidelines. Britt is now entering quarantine and members of his family and law office are planning to be tested for the virus.
July 11, 10:34 a.m.
Walt Disney World opens for first time since March. After being closed for more than three months, Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, opened the gates to the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Saturday morning. “We have taken enhanced health and safety measures—for you, our other Guests, and Cast Members,” the park said on its website. “You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.” Guests must make reservations before arriving at the park. After arriving, they must undergo temperature screenings and are required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Other areas of the park, including EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are set to open on Wednesday, July 15
July 11, 9 a.m.
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University researchers:
Total confirmed cases: 12,521,347
Total deaths: 560,834
Total recoveries: 6,901,607