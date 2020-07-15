Weather News
Eye above the sky spies which beaches are packed and which are empty amid the pandemic
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Jul. 15, 2020 5:11 PM
Although California was praised for its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now reintroducing restrictions after a rise in cases.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life for people in every corner of the globe, including the way that families chose to spend time at popular summer destinations.
Recently, high-resolution images captured by satellites in space revealed how empty -- and how crowded -- some beaches have been from the middle of the Pacific Ocean to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.
Maxar Technologies captures images of some of the most popular beaches around the globe and what they look like now, in the height of summer and the coronavirus pandemic.
“As you will see in the images, many beaches continue to have large crowds of people gathering along the shore in spite of the coronavirus; however, some islands and other tourist locations (Hawaii; Cancun; Bahamas) remain comparatively empty due to travel and quarantine restrictions,” Maxar Technologies told AccuWeather.
The pictures may be taken from outer space, but even from more than 100 miles above the Earth’s surface, it is evident that not everyone is social distancing at places like Long Branch Beach in Long Branch, North Carolina.
On Sunday, July 12, the same date the the photo above was taken, the beach became so crowded that police had to temporarily deny access to the beach for a time during the afternoon, NJ.com reported.
The community is under an order that requires people to wear face masks in public, but that didn’t stop beachgoers from being in nothing but their bathing suits.
Some beaches in California are also experiencing similar crowds as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises to record levels.
Meanwhile, popular tourist destinations such as Paradise Island in the Bahamas is devoid of visitors.
The resort has been closed since March 25 and has pushed back its scheduled reopening several times due to a rise in coronavirus cases, according to Travel Market Report. The resort is now set to reopen at the end of July.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo