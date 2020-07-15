Daily coronavirus briefing: Walmart joins growing list of retailers to mandate masks

The company's decision comes a day after the CDC director said if Americans fully embraced masking, the pandemic could be brought under control. Plus, fans in one notoriously die-hard city won't be attending football or baseball games in 2020.

Sunken medieval Italian village may resurface for 1st time since 1994

As the preserved structures of the European village may soon be revealed, experts say "there's virtually no scenario" under which one of three sinking American cities will exist at the end of the century.

Man's terrifying brush with death in flash flood caught on video

"I was filming a video when I saw all hell broke loose," the woman who shot the video said. Her husband is the man seen at the water's edge just before the scene takes a frightening turn.