More than 500 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fresno County jail outbreak, sheriff’s officials said Monday. The central California facility tested nearly 1,200 inmates for coronavirus and the results revealed 507 were positive and 472 were negative, CNN reported. An additional 186 inmates were still awaiting results. Earlier this month, the inmates at the North Jail Annex were quarantined after 13 inmates who had transferred from the Fresno County jail to the Wasco State Prison tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, the sheriff’s office called the cases “the largest spike in cases we have seen associated with our jail." Due to the recent outbreak that sheriff's office said "There will be no inmate movement within the North Jail until further notice."
The U.K. government placed the central English city of Leicester under lockdown after a recent uptick in coronavirus cases,The Associated Press reports. Nearly 660 cases were reported around the city in the two weeks leading up to June 16, the AP said, citing The Sunday Times. After being enacted on Monday night, the lockdown is the first for one single city across the U.K., which is home to over 330,000. The AP report says that the latest outbreak has taken place across the city's Asian community. Many of those residents live in multi-generational households, the AP said. England is still in the process of lifting nationwide lockdown restrictions that went into place in late March. Over 43,600 have died of COVID-19 in the U.K. and there have been more than 313,000 cases.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is considering delaying the reopening of indoor dining and retail malls in New York City amid a recent surge of coronavirus cases. These facilities are slated to reopen at 50 percent capacity in New York City starting on July 6, but Cuomo has said state officials are now gathering information about how the reopening of these locations have impacted other states already. As of last week, New York City residents can dine at restaurants but it must be outdoor seating as part of Phase Two reopening, according to the New York Post. Cuomo also expressed his fear over seeing the recent upward trend of new cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California and does not want to jeopardize the progress New York has made so far in minimizing the spread of the virus. New York peaked at 800 daily deaths back in April but as of Sunday, has now gone down to only seven daily deaths.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said children should be physically in school, for their own well-being and for the most effective learning. The top pediatrics organization urged schools to strive for in-person classes when students return to school in the fall. The AAP recommendations said the evidence shows that schools are probably not greatly amplifying the spread of coronavirus, according to CNN. “The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the organization stated on its website.
“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020. Lengthy-time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the AAP said. Children are at less risk from coronavirus than adults, the pediatrics group said. “In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection. Policies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families, and the community by keeping children at home," the AAP said. The group said there is no way to completely remove all risk associated with the virus and policies should be made with the intention to mitigate instead.
Two musicians have started nightly concerts in the boathouse in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as a way to get out of the house, and have grown a fanbase from those who like to stop by and listen. Alegba and Friends typically plays in bars or restaurants, but with lockdown shuttering the doors of these establishments the band was left to find a new venue. “One day I came here with my guitar out of nowhere, to just get some fresh air. And people just started coming over. And then they were like, ‘Thank you!’ And then it took a life on its own,” Alegba Jahyile, leader of Alegba and Friends, said. “I think everyone just kinds of needs that literal breath of fresh air,” Jackie Padilla, a fan of the musicians, told The Associated Press. “But also just hearing them reminds you that it’s still summertime, and we still can be a community.”
Fifth professional golfer tested positive for coronavirus. Professional golfer Harris English is the fifth PGA TOUR player to test positive since the tour's return to tournament play in mid-June. English was set to play in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, but has withdrawn from the event even though he feels healthy. “While it’s disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I’m pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week," English said in a statement provided by the PGA Tour. "I fully supported the TOUR’s new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No. 1 priority as a result of a positive test. I appreciate the TOUR’s support and I look forward to competing again after I’m fully recovered.” Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy are among the other PGA TOUR golfers who previously tested positive for the virus. Weather in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be in the 90s each afternoon with a few scattered clouds.
Country singer Chase Rice criticized for concert in front of hundreds in Tennessee. Audience members were given temperature checks and hand sanitizer before entering the venue, The Washington Post reported, but footage on social media showed very few members of the audience wearing masks and most ignoring social distancing guidelines. The venue’s capacity was cut from 10,000 to 4,000 ahead of the concert, with only around 1,000 people actually showing up, TMZ reported.As the videos started circulating on social media platforms, other country singers called out Rice by name. “Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic,” Kelsea Ballerini tweeted to her million followers. “We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”
Despite a spike of coronavirus cases in the U.S., an increasing number of Americans is loosening social distancing behavior. For the first time since the middle of May, 48% of Americans think the coronavirus situation is getting worse instead of improving, according to a weekly Gallup survey. Despite the increased concern, the amount of social distancing has plateaued. Since June 1, the amount of Americans that has "always" social distanced increased from 36% to 39% while those that are distancing "very often" stayed steady at 34% since May 31. The amount of Americans that has reported to "sometimes/rarely/never" social distance has increased from a low of 7%, in early April, to a high of 31% last week. This week saw a slight dip to 27%.
Jacksonville, Florida, is the latest city to issue an indoor mask mandate. According to WOKV, the city's order is set to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday and is for public and indoor locations, especially at places where individuals cannot socially distance. City officials made the decision Monday morning after holding a conference call with area hospitals, WOKV said. “Healthcare experts advise masks and cloth face coverings help slow the spread from individuals with COVID-19 to vulnerable populations including from those who are asymptomatic,” said Nikki Kimbleton, a city spokesperson. “We continue to urge everybody please practice personal responsibility do your part to please practice personal responsibility, do your part to please help stop the spread of this virus.” Florida is home to one of the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 not just in the U.S., but around the world. More than 5,400 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to over 146,000. Three new fatalities were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 3,447, according to the Florida Department of Health.
One U.K. nurse’s heart "feels full again" after hugging her two-year-old son for the first time in 11 weeks. Charlotte Cole, 30, of Kirkham, Lancashire, was reunited with her son George, who lived with her parents after a case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed at a care home she works in. Previously, she and her husband would make trips to see their son through a window, BBC reported. "We went to pick him up and he came running at us. It was so overwhelming,” Cole said. "I've never seen him run so fast and he grabbed on to us so tightly. I never wanted to let him go.” Finally, Cole can do what she had been looking forward to for weeks -- make her son some tea and tuck him into bed. "It was the most difficult decision we ever had to make but also the easiest as we knew it was the right thing to do to keep George safe and eliminate any risk," she said.
Broadway will remain closed for the remainder of the year -- at least. On Monday, The Broadway League announced tickets purchased in advance will be refunded or exchanged through Jan. 3. “Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates in early 2021,” the league said in a statement. The league is currently in communication with government and health officials regarding the logistics of reopening, including “screening and testing, cleaning and sanitizing, wayfinding inside theaters, backstage protocols and much more.” League president Charlotte St. Martin said she is “cautiously optimistic” that they are nearing protocols that would work for New York shows and on the road. “As long as they hold up, I do think that after the first of the year, a rolling rollout of shows reopening is possible,” she said.
Bills and coins have taken the backseat to contactless credit and debit cards as a form of payment. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to people becoming much more aware of sanitation, and a recent study shows 63% of consumers are now using less cash. According to Visa, ATM use is also down 32%. In addition to use of contactless payments, online shopping has seen a recent surge. "It's just been like three years of digital commerce growth being pulled forward into three months," Brian Cole, head of North America products and solutions for Visa, said. "People are making purchases that they would have made in person, but they’re making them online now." While people may worry about the spread of germs, according to Axios, health experts say spreading the virus through currency is highly unlikely.
Just three months after being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the coronavirus has already surpassed ebola, MERS, SARS and possibly the swine flu in fatality count. A graphic released from AFP compared past and current pandemics in global death tolls. To date, over 502,000 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus. In comparison, 11,300 deaths were reported related to ebola in the span of two years and somewhere between 151,700 and 575,400 deaths were reported due to the swine flu in the span of one year. The Spanish flu of 1918, the deadliest pandemic after 1300, claimed anywhere between 50 and 100 million lives within one year.
Iran recorded its deadliest day yet from COVID-19. On Monday, Iran reported 162 deaths from the coronavirus, which is the highest-single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Previously, the record deadliest day from the virus was 158 which was set in early April. New cases have taken an upward trend since May which is causing concern of a second wave impacting the country. In addition to the record amount of deaths, over 2,500 new cases were confirmed on Monday, which brings the total to over 225,000 confirmed cases in Iran. The Iranian government has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns and masks have been optional in most areas, according to AFP. Schools, public events, and movement between provinces has been banned for weeks, but restrictions have been starting to ease since April.
The WHO warns that the pandemic is speeding up worldwide. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization's director-general, said during a virtual news conference that, “Although many countries have made some progress, globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up.” Worldwide, the virus has infected over 10 million people and killed over 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States accounted for 23% of new cases on Sunday, with Brazil being the only other country to report more new cases than the U.S.. The U.S. is one of several countries that has experienced a new increase in cases after easing restrictions and reopening businesses. While cases have continue to increase, the average age of those who have contracted COVID-19 has decreased in several states including Florida and Texas, according to CNBC. Several health officials have warned that deaths will increase over time as younger people who contract the virus start to infect older people and people who are at-risk.
Yoga domes may be the future of socially distanced fitness classes. A pop-up yoga studio organized by Lmnts Outdoor Studio in Toronto is using pods for outdoor yoga classes to ensure safety and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pods come with a heating system as well, providing an opportunity for hot yoga, MensHealth reported. Participants are required to bring their own yoga mat and water, and the studio provides the dome, which is thoroughly sanitized between uses. "The domes were pretty cool because I was able to get a bird's eye view of all the students," yoga instructor Kay Ghajar told Reuters. The pop-up will run through the end of July. Watch a video in the tweet below to see a yoga class take place in the pods.
Unique views may offer baseball fans an opportunity to see their favorite Major League Baseball teams in person despite crowds being banned from games this season. Some hotels and businesses around MLB ballparks that offer views inside stadiums are in the process of trying to open by the time the MLB season is expected to restart on July 23. Some of these locations include the Bleacher Bar at Fenway Park in Boston, the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, located inside the Rogers Centre, the Wrigley rooftops in Chicago and the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh. MLB teams told the AP that they were following guidance from local officials on if fans would be permitted to watch these games from these areas. Toronto and Chicago have yet to decide if their public view locations will be open, and San Franciso has said the promenade which has views of Oracle Park, will not be open for the season. The MLB season has been suspended since March 12 with plans for a 60-game season in home ballparks to start in late July.
In this June 25, 2020, photo, Joe Hicks, Bleacher Bar director of operations, shows the view of the baseball field at Fenway Park from the bar in Boston. Tucked under the center field seats at Fenway Park, down some stairs from Lansdowne Street in an area previously used as the visiting team’s batting cage, is a sports bar that is preparing to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
An Argentinian man who was unable to catch a flight home from Portugal to visit his father due to flight restrictions turned to a drastic alternative mode of travel -- he sailed across the Atlantic alone. During the course of 85 days, Juan Manuel Ballestero navigated the treacherous open seas of the Atlantic on a 29-foot sailboat, dining on canned tuna, fruit and rice, according to The New York Times. Ballestero told the Times that that he didn't want to spend the pandemic away from his family, particularly his father who was set to turn 90. After setting sail in mid-March, he recently arrived to a hero's welcome in his hometown of Mar del Plata, Argentina. “I didn’t want to stay like a coward on an island where there were no cases,” Ballestero said to the Times. “I wanted to do everything possible to return home. The most important thing for me was to be with my family.”
India is now creating thousands of cardboard beds in makeshift medical facilities as coronavirus cases in the country rise beyond hospital capacity. While the beds may be made of cardboard, they are designed to hold up to 660 pounds and are chemically treated to be waterproof. "One person can pick it up very comfortably," Vikram Dhawan, who came up with the design with his brother, told AFP. "It's compact, lightweight and can be manufactured and assembled in minutes." The government of New Delhi is installing 10,000 of the cardboard beds in a local spiritual center that is being converted into a treatment facility for the virus. "We typically associate beds with steel or wood but the requirement here was such that we needed a kind of disposable or sanitization bed," head of supply chain management at the bed supplier Sheela Foam Limited, Sudhir Varanasi said. India currently has over 548,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University, putting it just behind the U.S., Brazil and Russia among countries with the highest number of cases. India has recorded more than 16,000 deaths due to the disease to date.
Centenarian Tilahun Woldemichael cries as he prays to God after spending weeks in hospital recovering from the coronavirus, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)
Ethiopian monk believed to be 114 years old beat the coronavirus. Aba Tilahun Woldemichael could be the oldest person in the world to overcome COVID-19, and in doing so has joined an ever-expanding group of "super-human" centenarians who have triumphed over the deadly illness. Elderly members of the population are especially at risk of dying from COVID-19, but Woldemichael, an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian monk, beat the coronavirus in a little under three weeks. One key aspect of his recovery was early detection. Woldemichael was among a random group of people screened for COVID-19, BBC News reported, and tested positive while he was still asymptomatic.
Once in the hospital, Woldemichael was given a regimen of oxygen and dexamethasone, The Asscociated Press reported, a low-cost anti-inflammatory steroid that has been credited with aiding the recovery of severely ill COVID-19 patients. He also made a heavy dose of prayer. "When I was in the hospital I was praying to God asking for my health," he told the BBC. "I was crying and praying for the whole country to be healthy again." Woldemichael was discharged last week and is now being cared for at home by his grandson, who says the monk is 114 years old. There's no birth certificate to prove his age, but the grandson, Biniam Leulseged, who has lived with Woldemichael for 10 years, told the AP that his grandfather looks good for his age. Leulseged was emotional about his grandfather's recovery, and told the AP, “I am very happy because we are together again.” See more of Woldemichael in the video below.
Two companies are reportedly leading the charge in the race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization said Friday. Those companies are U.K.-based AstraZeneca and American biotech company Moderna, according to Reuters. At the Friday news conference, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist for the WHO, called AstraZeneca the "leading candidate" to produce the vaccine based on the stages of its development. The company is already conducting "large-scale, mid-stage human trials" of the vaccine, Reuters said. Swaminathan added the Modern was "not far behind" and noted the company's vaccine was due to enter phase three clinical trials in the middle of July. “But I think AstraZeneca certainly has a more global scope at the moment in terms of where they are doing and planning their vaccine trials,” Swaminathan said, according to Reuters.
Last week, health officials in Austin, Texas, reported the highest rate of positive coronavirus tests out of any metro area in the U.S., the Statesman reported. White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listed Austin as one of the metro areas in the country that are considered “concerning,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. “This week alone, our rate of infections grew exponentially. If you venture out, know that you are multiples more likely to get infected today than just two weeks ago,” Adler said on Saturday. On Saturday, Travis County health officials reported 728 new cases, bringing the total to 7,825.
Americans are reportedly on the outside looking in when it comes to a new list of foreign travelers that will be allowed to enter the European Union when the bloc reopens on July 1. According to The New York Times, the EU is set to block travelers from the U.S., Russia and dozens of other countries that have failed to control the COVID-19 outbreak. The Times reported that the list was supported by most EU ambassadors and the decision was mostly based on scientific data. The decision comes at a time when Europe typically begins to welcome a sizable number of American tourists. The Times reported that 7 million Americans visited the continent between June and August last year.
Pubs in England will be allowed to reopen on July 4, and it could pose a risk to bugs that help clean the sewage systems if too much beer is poured down the drains. Lynne Bryant, from Martins Arms in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, said she would need to get rid of an entire cellar of undrinkable beer ahead of her reopening, and it could become a problem, according to BBC. "I've got beer coming in on 1 July, and I've got a cellar full of old beer," she said. To get the issue under control, Severn Trent Water, a U.K. water company, is asking pub owners to call them before pouring any beer down the drains. Grant Mitchell, from Severn Trent Water, said too much beer in the sewage system could result in potential flooding, pollution and impair the ability for bacteria to break down sewage waste. "The huge quantities of alcohol to be discharged into the sewers could cause us a problem, so we need to manage it," he said. "None of us work well if we have had a few beers and it is the same for the bugs so we need to keep it in moderation."
On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in seven California counties, and recommended that bars in eight other counties close, according to KCRA in Sacramento. Los Angeles County is one of the seven where bars are being required to close. The state is one of several across the country dealing with a spike of new infections. Last week, Newsom said the positivity rate in Imperial County was at 23% and hospitals in the county were overwhelmed. "COVID-19 is still circulating and that's why it is critical to take this step to limit the spread un counties seeing the biggest increases," a statement from Newsom's office said, which emphasized the continued need for social distancing practices. Over 215,000 cases have been reported in the state, per Johns Hopkins University.
The global death toll of COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 and confirmed cases topped 10 million on Sunday, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. About 25% of the 10 million cases come from the U.S., with Brazil, Russia and India following behind. According to CNBC, the seven-day average of new cases in the U.S. this week were up 41% compared to the week prior. “There are more cases. There are more hospitalizations in some of those places and soon you’ll be seeing more deaths,” Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said. “Even though the deaths are coming down as a country, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to start seeing them coming up now.”
Caroline Maloney stands outside HonorHealth's Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center at the end of her overnight shift early Friday, June 26, 2020 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona nurses and doctors find themselves on the frontline as the coronavirus rips through the state, making it one of the world's hot spots. (AP Photo/Matt York)
The "window is closing" for the U.S. to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday. Azar said the U.S. is in a better position to handle the pandemic now than before due to increased testing, contact tracing, hospital capacity, personal protective equipment, and vaccine advancement, however things could take a sharp turn for the worst if Americans do not act responsibly. "Things are very different from two months ago... So it is a very different situation, but this is a very, very serious situation and the window is closing for us to take action and get this under control," Azar said on CNN. He further stated that the recent uptick in cases are not due to states reopening, but rather due to "inappropriate individual behavior."
Thousands of retail stores became casualties to the COVID-19 pandemic in June, with companies like GNC, JCPenney and Signet Jewelers announcing the closure of locations. Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Zales and Kay Jewelers, announced on June 9 that 150 of their stores will not reopen after temporary closings went into effect, CNN reported. Similarly, JCPenney closed 13 more stores in June following the 250 that were closed in May when the company declared for bankruptcy. GNC also filed for bankruptcy, which will result in 1,200 stores closing. Across various companies, CNN reports that up to 25,000 retail stores are expected to close this year as the coronavirus shifts consumers away from in-store shopping.
A Paris shop owner found a unique way to ensure social distancing as France approaches its sixth week in confinement. Bringing smiles to people’s faces while reminding them to social distance is exactly what a magazine and newspaper storekeeper did by using giant teddy bears. The store owner even changes the teddy bears outfits and accessories to suit various themes. The stuffed animals are known to many Parisians as "The Teddy Bears of Les Gobelins" after the neighborhood where they first popped up. The teddy bears take up seats to make sure everyone is at least 6 feet away. They have amassed more than 20,000 followers on their Facebook page.
People living in hurricane-prone communities may face long power outages after major hurricanes depending on how the pandemic plays out during hurricane season, which is predicted to be very active. Power companies across hurricane-prone states will have to deal with new obstacles while restoring power after a major storm during a global pandemic. "While we are committed to restoring power to customers as quickly as possible following a hurricane, I am not willing to sacrifice safety for speed," Florida Power & Light Company President and CEO Eric Silagy announced Friday after the company finished a two-week storm preparedness drill, according to WTOP News. "The number one priority of every employee and contractor working to restore power is to return home safely to loved ones," Silagy said. "This has always been at the core of our hurricane response and it remains at the heart of everything we do this hurricane season."
Rural areas are seeing increases in cases. Some places that appeared to have avoided the worst of the pandemic are seeing surges of infections, as worries shift from major cities to rural areas. Rural counties in states including California, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Florida have seen their confirmed cases more than double in a week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Spikes attributed to outbreaks at prisons caused Lassen County, California, to go from nine cases to 172, and Hot Spring County, Arkansas, went from 46 cases to 415. Cases more than tripled in McDonald County, Missouri, after Tyson Foods conducted facility-wide testing at a chicken plant.
A preliminary study that looked at patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has found that the disease can cause lasting damage to the brain. Researcher Benedict Michael of Liverpool University co-led the study, which was published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal. The study found that COVID-19 can cause complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis, and dementia-like symptoms in extreme cases, according to Reuters. One-hundred-twenty-five cases across the U.K. were examined at in the study with data collected between April 2 and April 26, which was when the disease was spreading quickly there. Out of the 125 cases, 77 patients experienced stroke complications, most of whom were over 60 years old. Thirty-nine of the patients showed signs of confusion and changes in behavior and nine had unspecified brain dysfunction.
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 10 million. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone comes six months after initial cases were first detected in China.
The U.S. leads with the most deaths and confirmed cases worldwide. Now only two US states are reporting a decline in new cases compared to last week -- Connecticut and Rhode Island. Countries like Germany, are seeing an uptick in new infections, a problem that experts say will happen until there is a cure. Other countries are seeing more than 10,000 infections a day. In India, authorities are scrambling to open a Covid-19 treatment facility to deal with the surge in cases in the nation's capital, New Delhi.
Previous coronavirus daily briefing updates, June 28-29
Published Jul. 2, 2020 2:43 PM
Current daily briefings on the coronavirus can be found here. Scroll below to read previous reports from June 25 to June 27, listed in eastern time.
June 29, 9:57 p.m.
More than 500 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fresno County jail outbreak, sheriff’s officials said Monday. The central California facility tested nearly 1,200 inmates for coronavirus and the results revealed 507 were positive and 472 were negative, CNN reported. An additional 186 inmates were still awaiting results. Earlier this month, the inmates at the North Jail Annex were quarantined after 13 inmates who had transferred from the Fresno County jail to the Wasco State Prison tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, the sheriff’s office called the cases “the largest spike in cases we have seen associated with our jail." Due to the recent outbreak that sheriff's office said "There will be no inmate movement within the North Jail until further notice."
June 29, 9 p.m.
The U.K. government placed the central English city of Leicester under lockdown after a recent uptick in coronavirus cases,The Associated Press reports. Nearly 660 cases were reported around the city in the two weeks leading up to June 16, the AP said, citing The Sunday Times. After being enacted on Monday night, the lockdown is the first for one single city across the U.K., which is home to over 330,000. The AP report says that the latest outbreak has taken place across the city's Asian community. Many of those residents live in multi-generational households, the AP said. England is still in the process of lifting nationwide lockdown restrictions that went into place in late March. Over 43,600 have died of COVID-19 in the U.K. and there have been more than 313,000 cases.
June 29, 8:06 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is considering delaying the reopening of indoor dining and retail malls in New York City amid a recent surge of coronavirus cases. These facilities are slated to reopen at 50 percent capacity in New York City starting on July 6, but Cuomo has said state officials are now gathering information about how the reopening of these locations have impacted other states already. As of last week, New York City residents can dine at restaurants but it must be outdoor seating as part of Phase Two reopening, according to the New York Post. Cuomo also expressed his fear over seeing the recent upward trend of new cases in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California and does not want to jeopardize the progress New York has made so far in minimizing the spread of the virus. New York peaked at 800 daily deaths back in April but as of Sunday, has now gone down to only seven daily deaths.
June 29, 7:24 p.m.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said children should be physically in school, for their own well-being and for the most effective learning. The top pediatrics organization urged schools to strive for in-person classes when students return to school in the fall. The AAP recommendations said the evidence shows that schools are probably not greatly amplifying the spread of coronavirus, according to CNN. “The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the organization stated on its website.
“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020. Lengthy-time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the AAP said. Children are at less risk from coronavirus than adults, the pediatrics group said. “In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection. Policies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families, and the community by keeping children at home," the AAP said. The group said there is no way to completely remove all risk associated with the virus and policies should be made with the intention to mitigate instead.
June 29, 6:08 p.m.
Two musicians have started nightly concerts in the boathouse in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as a way to get out of the house, and have grown a fanbase from those who like to stop by and listen. Alegba and Friends typically plays in bars or restaurants, but with lockdown shuttering the doors of these establishments the band was left to find a new venue. “One day I came here with my guitar out of nowhere, to just get some fresh air. And people just started coming over. And then they were like, ‘Thank you!’ And then it took a life on its own,” Alegba Jahyile, leader of Alegba and Friends, said. “I think everyone just kinds of needs that literal breath of fresh air,” Jackie Padilla, a fan of the musicians, told The Associated Press. “But also just hearing them reminds you that it’s still summertime, and we still can be a community.”
June 29, 5:19 p.m.
Fifth professional golfer tested positive for coronavirus. Professional golfer Harris English is the fifth PGA TOUR player to test positive since the tour's return to tournament play in mid-June. English was set to play in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, but has withdrawn from the event even though he feels healthy. “While it’s disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I’m pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week," English said in a statement provided by the PGA Tour. "I fully supported the TOUR’s new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No. 1 priority as a result of a positive test. I appreciate the TOUR’s support and I look forward to competing again after I’m fully recovered.” Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy are among the other PGA TOUR golfers who previously tested positive for the virus. Weather in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be in the 90s each afternoon with a few scattered clouds.
June 29, 4:31 p.m.
Country singer Chase Rice criticized for concert in front of hundreds in Tennessee. Audience members were given temperature checks and hand sanitizer before entering the venue, The Washington Post reported, but footage on social media showed very few members of the audience wearing masks and most ignoring social distancing guidelines. The venue’s capacity was cut from 10,000 to 4,000 ahead of the concert, with only around 1,000 people actually showing up, TMZ reported.As the videos started circulating on social media platforms, other country singers called out Rice by name. “Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic,” Kelsea Ballerini tweeted to her million followers. “We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”
June 29, 3:44 p.m.
Despite a spike of coronavirus cases in the U.S., an increasing number of Americans is loosening social distancing behavior. For the first time since the middle of May, 48% of Americans think the coronavirus situation is getting worse instead of improving, according to a weekly Gallup survey. Despite the increased concern, the amount of social distancing has plateaued. Since June 1, the amount of Americans that has "always" social distanced increased from 36% to 39% while those that are distancing "very often" stayed steady at 34% since May 31. The amount of Americans that has reported to "sometimes/rarely/never" social distance has increased from a low of 7%, in early April, to a high of 31% last week. This week saw a slight dip to 27%.
June 29, 2:56 p.m.
Jacksonville, Florida, is the latest city to issue an indoor mask mandate. According to WOKV, the city's order is set to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday and is for public and indoor locations, especially at places where individuals cannot socially distance. City officials made the decision Monday morning after holding a conference call with area hospitals, WOKV said. “Healthcare experts advise masks and cloth face coverings help slow the spread from individuals with COVID-19 to vulnerable populations including from those who are asymptomatic,” said Nikki Kimbleton, a city spokesperson. “We continue to urge everybody please practice personal responsibility do your part to please practice personal responsibility, do your part to please help stop the spread of this virus.” Florida is home to one of the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 not just in the U.S., but around the world. More than 5,400 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to over 146,000. Three new fatalities were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 3,447, according to the Florida Department of Health.
June 29, 2:45 p.m.
One U.K. nurse’s heart "feels full again" after hugging her two-year-old son for the first time in 11 weeks. Charlotte Cole, 30, of Kirkham, Lancashire, was reunited with her son George, who lived with her parents after a case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed at a care home she works in. Previously, she and her husband would make trips to see their son through a window, BBC reported. "We went to pick him up and he came running at us. It was so overwhelming,” Cole said. "I've never seen him run so fast and he grabbed on to us so tightly. I never wanted to let him go.” Finally, Cole can do what she had been looking forward to for weeks -- make her son some tea and tuck him into bed. "It was the most difficult decision we ever had to make but also the easiest as we knew it was the right thing to do to keep George safe and eliminate any risk," she said.
June 29, 2:31 p.m.
Broadway will remain closed for the remainder of the year -- at least. On Monday, The Broadway League announced tickets purchased in advance will be refunded or exchanged through Jan. 3. “Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates in early 2021,” the league said in a statement. The league is currently in communication with government and health officials regarding the logistics of reopening, including “screening and testing, cleaning and sanitizing, wayfinding inside theaters, backstage protocols and much more.” League president Charlotte St. Martin said she is “cautiously optimistic” that they are nearing protocols that would work for New York shows and on the road. “As long as they hold up, I do think that after the first of the year, a rolling rollout of shows reopening is possible,” she said.
June 29, 2:17 p.m.
Bills and coins have taken the backseat to contactless credit and debit cards as a form of payment. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to people becoming much more aware of sanitation, and a recent study shows 63% of consumers are now using less cash. According to Visa, ATM use is also down 32%. In addition to use of contactless payments, online shopping has seen a recent surge. "It's just been like three years of digital commerce growth being pulled forward into three months," Brian Cole, head of North America products and solutions for Visa, said. "People are making purchases that they would have made in person, but they’re making them online now." While people may worry about the spread of germs, according to Axios, health experts say spreading the virus through currency is highly unlikely.
June 29, 1:57 p.m.
Just three months after being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the coronavirus has already surpassed ebola, MERS, SARS and possibly the swine flu in fatality count. A graphic released from AFP compared past and current pandemics in global death tolls. To date, over 502,000 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus. In comparison, 11,300 deaths were reported related to ebola in the span of two years and somewhere between 151,700 and 575,400 deaths were reported due to the swine flu in the span of one year. The Spanish flu of 1918, the deadliest pandemic after 1300, claimed anywhere between 50 and 100 million lives within one year.
June 29, 1:31 p.m.
Iran recorded its deadliest day yet from COVID-19. On Monday, Iran reported 162 deaths from the coronavirus, which is the highest-single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Previously, the record deadliest day from the virus was 158 which was set in early April. New cases have taken an upward trend since May which is causing concern of a second wave impacting the country. In addition to the record amount of deaths, over 2,500 new cases were confirmed on Monday, which brings the total to over 225,000 confirmed cases in Iran. The Iranian government has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns and masks have been optional in most areas, according to AFP. Schools, public events, and movement between provinces has been banned for weeks, but restrictions have been starting to ease since April.
June 29, 1:17 p.m.
The WHO warns that the pandemic is speeding up worldwide. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization's director-general, said during a virtual news conference that, “Although many countries have made some progress, globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up.” Worldwide, the virus has infected over 10 million people and killed over 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States accounted for 23% of new cases on Sunday, with Brazil being the only other country to report more new cases than the U.S.. The U.S. is one of several countries that has experienced a new increase in cases after easing restrictions and reopening businesses. While cases have continue to increase, the average age of those who have contracted COVID-19 has decreased in several states including Florida and Texas, according to CNBC. Several health officials have warned that deaths will increase over time as younger people who contract the virus start to infect older people and people who are at-risk.
June 29, 12:55 p.m.
Yoga domes may be the future of socially distanced fitness classes. A pop-up yoga studio organized by Lmnts Outdoor Studio in Toronto is using pods for outdoor yoga classes to ensure safety and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pods come with a heating system as well, providing an opportunity for hot yoga, MensHealth reported. Participants are required to bring their own yoga mat and water, and the studio provides the dome, which is thoroughly sanitized between uses. "The domes were pretty cool because I was able to get a bird's eye view of all the students," yoga instructor Kay Ghajar told Reuters. The pop-up will run through the end of July. Watch a video in the tweet below to see a yoga class take place in the pods.
June 29, 12:39 p.m.
Unique views may offer baseball fans an opportunity to see their favorite Major League Baseball teams in person despite crowds being banned from games this season. Some hotels and businesses around MLB ballparks that offer views inside stadiums are in the process of trying to open by the time the MLB season is expected to restart on July 23. Some of these locations include the Bleacher Bar at Fenway Park in Boston, the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, located inside the Rogers Centre, the Wrigley rooftops in Chicago and the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh. MLB teams told the AP that they were following guidance from local officials on if fans would be permitted to watch these games from these areas. Toronto and Chicago have yet to decide if their public view locations will be open, and San Franciso has said the promenade which has views of Oracle Park, will not be open for the season. The MLB season has been suspended since March 12 with plans for a 60-game season in home ballparks to start in late July.
In this June 25, 2020, photo, Joe Hicks, Bleacher Bar director of operations, shows the view of the baseball field at Fenway Park from the bar in Boston. Tucked under the center field seats at Fenway Park, down some stairs from Lansdowne Street in an area previously used as the visiting team’s batting cage, is a sports bar that is preparing to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
June 29, 12:02 p.m.
An Argentinian man who was unable to catch a flight home from Portugal to visit his father due to flight restrictions turned to a drastic alternative mode of travel -- he sailed across the Atlantic alone. During the course of 85 days, Juan Manuel Ballestero navigated the treacherous open seas of the Atlantic on a 29-foot sailboat, dining on canned tuna, fruit and rice, according to The New York Times. Ballestero told the Times that that he didn't want to spend the pandemic away from his family, particularly his father who was set to turn 90. After setting sail in mid-March, he recently arrived to a hero's welcome in his hometown of Mar del Plata, Argentina. “I didn’t want to stay like a coward on an island where there were no cases,” Ballestero said to the Times. “I wanted to do everything possible to return home. The most important thing for me was to be with my family.”
June 29, 11:32 a.m.
India is now creating thousands of cardboard beds in makeshift medical facilities as coronavirus cases in the country rise beyond hospital capacity. While the beds may be made of cardboard, they are designed to hold up to 660 pounds and are chemically treated to be waterproof. "One person can pick it up very comfortably," Vikram Dhawan, who came up with the design with his brother, told AFP. "It's compact, lightweight and can be manufactured and assembled in minutes." The government of New Delhi is installing 10,000 of the cardboard beds in a local spiritual center that is being converted into a treatment facility for the virus. "We typically associate beds with steel or wood but the requirement here was such that we needed a kind of disposable or sanitization bed," head of supply chain management at the bed supplier Sheela Foam Limited, Sudhir Varanasi said. India currently has over 548,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University, putting it just behind the U.S., Brazil and Russia among countries with the highest number of cases. India has recorded more than 16,000 deaths due to the disease to date.
June 29, 10:46 a.m.
Centenarian Tilahun Woldemichael cries as he prays to God after spending weeks in hospital recovering from the coronavirus, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)
Ethiopian monk believed to be 114 years old beat the coronavirus. Aba Tilahun Woldemichael could be the oldest person in the world to overcome COVID-19, and in doing so has joined an ever-expanding group of "super-human" centenarians who have triumphed over the deadly illness. Elderly members of the population are especially at risk of dying from COVID-19, but Woldemichael, an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian monk, beat the coronavirus in a little under three weeks. One key aspect of his recovery was early detection. Woldemichael was among a random group of people screened for COVID-19, BBC News reported, and tested positive while he was still asymptomatic.
Once in the hospital, Woldemichael was given a regimen of oxygen and dexamethasone, The Asscociated Press reported, a low-cost anti-inflammatory steroid that has been credited with aiding the recovery of severely ill COVID-19 patients. He also made a heavy dose of prayer. "When I was in the hospital I was praying to God asking for my health," he told the BBC. "I was crying and praying for the whole country to be healthy again." Woldemichael was discharged last week and is now being cared for at home by his grandson, who says the monk is 114 years old. There's no birth certificate to prove his age, but the grandson, Biniam Leulseged, who has lived with Woldemichael for 10 years, told the AP that his grandfather looks good for his age. Leulseged was emotional about his grandfather's recovery, and told the AP, “I am very happy because we are together again.” See more of Woldemichael in the video below.
June 29, 10:30 a.m.
Two companies are reportedly leading the charge in the race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization said Friday. Those companies are U.K.-based AstraZeneca and American biotech company Moderna, according to Reuters. At the Friday news conference, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist for the WHO, called AstraZeneca the "leading candidate" to produce the vaccine based on the stages of its development. The company is already conducting "large-scale, mid-stage human trials" of the vaccine, Reuters said. Swaminathan added the Modern was "not far behind" and noted the company's vaccine was due to enter phase three clinical trials in the middle of July. “But I think AstraZeneca certainly has a more global scope at the moment in terms of where they are doing and planning their vaccine trials,” Swaminathan said, according to Reuters.
June 29, 10:24 a.m.
Last week, health officials in Austin, Texas, reported the highest rate of positive coronavirus tests out of any metro area in the U.S., the Statesman reported. White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listed Austin as one of the metro areas in the country that are considered “concerning,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. “This week alone, our rate of infections grew exponentially. If you venture out, know that you are multiples more likely to get infected today than just two weeks ago,” Adler said on Saturday. On Saturday, Travis County health officials reported 728 new cases, bringing the total to 7,825.
June 29, 10:01 a.m.
Americans are reportedly on the outside looking in when it comes to a new list of foreign travelers that will be allowed to enter the European Union when the bloc reopens on July 1. According to The New York Times, the EU is set to block travelers from the U.S., Russia and dozens of other countries that have failed to control the COVID-19 outbreak. The Times reported that the list was supported by most EU ambassadors and the decision was mostly based on scientific data. The decision comes at a time when Europe typically begins to welcome a sizable number of American tourists. The Times reported that 7 million Americans visited the continent between June and August last year.
June 29, 9:37 a.m.
Pubs in England will be allowed to reopen on July 4, and it could pose a risk to bugs that help clean the sewage systems if too much beer is poured down the drains. Lynne Bryant, from Martins Arms in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, said she would need to get rid of an entire cellar of undrinkable beer ahead of her reopening, and it could become a problem, according to BBC. "I've got beer coming in on 1 July, and I've got a cellar full of old beer," she said. To get the issue under control, Severn Trent Water, a U.K. water company, is asking pub owners to call them before pouring any beer down the drains. Grant Mitchell, from Severn Trent Water, said too much beer in the sewage system could result in potential flooding, pollution and impair the ability for bacteria to break down sewage waste. "The huge quantities of alcohol to be discharged into the sewers could cause us a problem, so we need to manage it," he said. "None of us work well if we have had a few beers and it is the same for the bugs so we need to keep it in moderation."
June 29, 9:16 a.m.
On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in seven California counties, and recommended that bars in eight other counties close, according to KCRA in Sacramento. Los Angeles County is one of the seven where bars are being required to close. The state is one of several across the country dealing with a spike of new infections. Last week, Newsom said the positivity rate in Imperial County was at 23% and hospitals in the county were overwhelmed. "COVID-19 is still circulating and that's why it is critical to take this step to limit the spread un counties seeing the biggest increases," a statement from Newsom's office said, which emphasized the continued need for social distancing practices. Over 215,000 cases have been reported in the state, per Johns Hopkins University.
June 29, 7:03 a.m.
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University researchers:
Total confirmed cases: 10,154,984
Total deaths: 502,048
Total recoveries: 5,147,436
June 28, 6:25 p.m.
The global death toll of COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 and confirmed cases topped 10 million on Sunday, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. About 25% of the 10 million cases come from the U.S., with Brazil, Russia and India following behind. According to CNBC, the seven-day average of new cases in the U.S. this week were up 41% compared to the week prior. “There are more cases. There are more hospitalizations in some of those places and soon you’ll be seeing more deaths,” Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said. “Even though the deaths are coming down as a country, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to start seeing them coming up now.”
Caroline Maloney stands outside HonorHealth's Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center at the end of her overnight shift early Friday, June 26, 2020 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona nurses and doctors find themselves on the frontline as the coronavirus rips through the state, making it one of the world's hot spots. (AP Photo/Matt York)
June 28, 5:15 p.m.
The "window is closing" for the U.S. to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday. Azar said the U.S. is in a better position to handle the pandemic now than before due to increased testing, contact tracing, hospital capacity, personal protective equipment, and vaccine advancement, however things could take a sharp turn for the worst if Americans do not act responsibly. "Things are very different from two months ago... So it is a very different situation, but this is a very, very serious situation and the window is closing for us to take action and get this under control," Azar said on CNN. He further stated that the recent uptick in cases are not due to states reopening, but rather due to "inappropriate individual behavior."
June 28, 3:40 p.m.
Thousands of retail stores became casualties to the COVID-19 pandemic in June, with companies like GNC, JCPenney and Signet Jewelers announcing the closure of locations. Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Zales and Kay Jewelers, announced on June 9 that 150 of their stores will not reopen after temporary closings went into effect, CNN reported. Similarly, JCPenney closed 13 more stores in June following the 250 that were closed in May when the company declared for bankruptcy. GNC also filed for bankruptcy, which will result in 1,200 stores closing. Across various companies, CNN reports that up to 25,000 retail stores are expected to close this year as the coronavirus shifts consumers away from in-store shopping.
June 28, 2:16 p.m.
A Paris shop owner found a unique way to ensure social distancing as France approaches its sixth week in confinement. Bringing smiles to people’s faces while reminding them to social distance is exactly what a magazine and newspaper storekeeper did by using giant teddy bears. The store owner even changes the teddy bears outfits and accessories to suit various themes. The stuffed animals are known to many Parisians as "The Teddy Bears of Les Gobelins" after the neighborhood where they first popped up. The teddy bears take up seats to make sure everyone is at least 6 feet away. They have amassed more than 20,000 followers on their Facebook page.
June 28, 12:58 p.m.
People living in hurricane-prone communities may face long power outages after major hurricanes depending on how the pandemic plays out during hurricane season, which is predicted to be very active. Power companies across hurricane-prone states will have to deal with new obstacles while restoring power after a major storm during a global pandemic. "While we are committed to restoring power to customers as quickly as possible following a hurricane, I am not willing to sacrifice safety for speed," Florida Power & Light Company President and CEO Eric Silagy announced Friday after the company finished a two-week storm preparedness drill, according to WTOP News. "The number one priority of every employee and contractor working to restore power is to return home safely to loved ones," Silagy said. "This has always been at the core of our hurricane response and it remains at the heart of everything we do this hurricane season."
June 28, 11:44 a.m.
Rural areas are seeing increases in cases. Some places that appeared to have avoided the worst of the pandemic are seeing surges of infections, as worries shift from major cities to rural areas. Rural counties in states including California, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Florida have seen their confirmed cases more than double in a week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Spikes attributed to outbreaks at prisons caused Lassen County, California, to go from nine cases to 172, and Hot Spring County, Arkansas, went from 46 cases to 415. Cases more than tripled in McDonald County, Missouri, after Tyson Foods conducted facility-wide testing at a chicken plant.
June 28, 10:14 a.m.
A preliminary study that looked at patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has found that the disease can cause lasting damage to the brain. Researcher Benedict Michael of Liverpool University co-led the study, which was published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal. The study found that COVID-19 can cause complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis, and dementia-like symptoms in extreme cases, according to Reuters. One-hundred-twenty-five cases across the U.K. were examined at in the study with data collected between April 2 and April 26, which was when the disease was spreading quickly there. Out of the 125 cases, 77 patients experienced stroke complications, most of whom were over 60 years old. Thirty-nine of the patients showed signs of confusion and changes in behavior and nine had unspecified brain dysfunction.
June 28, 9 a.m.
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 10 million. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone comes six months after initial cases were first detected in China.
The U.S. leads with the most deaths and confirmed cases worldwide. Now only two US states are reporting a decline in new cases compared to last week -- Connecticut and Rhode Island. Countries like Germany, are seeing an uptick in new infections, a problem that experts say will happen until there is a cure. Other countries are seeing more than 10,000 infections a day. In India, authorities are scrambling to open a Covid-19 treatment facility to deal with the surge in cases in the nation's capital, New Delhi.
June 28, 7:32 a.m.
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University researchers:
Total confirmed cases: 10,004,643
Total deaths: 499,296
Total recoveries: 5,068,900
