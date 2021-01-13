Temperatures may skyrocket 20 degrees above normal in L.A.
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 14, 2021 6:53 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 14, 2021 10:01 AM EST
Despite the swell of the ocean being relatively small compared to the previous days, the King Tides still caused rather large waves to crash into Pacifica, California, on Jan. 12.
Southern California has been dealing with a terrible coronavirus surge to go along with a warm and dry start to the new year, and now people in that part of the country can expect near summer-like warmth, which will pose multiple other dangers.
Much of the Southwest has been in the throes of an extreme drought since the summer and, in many cases, quite a bit longer than that. The upcoming weather pattern through the end of the week and into the weekend will not help the situation.
A strong area of high pressure setting up over the West will promote significant warming. Santa Ana winds will bring the highest temperatures in the region to Southern California.
Beginning on Thursday, north to northeast winds will strengthen in Southern California. Since many areas have seen little or no rain since the beginning of the new year, the strong winds will further dry out any vegetation. Given the strength of the winds and tinder-dry conditions, wind advisories and red flag warnings are in effect.
While warmth, dryness and wind have already been staples of the weather in Southern California in 2021, the mercury will be turned up to levels not experienced since the fall late this week and into at least the early part of the weekend. In fact, since January is typically one of the coolest months of the year, the forecast temperatures could challenge records.
"A typical high temperature for downtown Los Angeles in mid-January is around 68 F," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "The high temperature will likely climb into the mid-80s each day through the first half of the weekend -- nearly 20 degrees above normal," she continued.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will all rival records in Los Angeles, with Friday likely to tie the record of 85 degrees last set in 2014. The expected high on all three days is 85 degrees, but the record highs on Thursday and Saturday are 88 degrees and 86 degrees, respectively.
"Palm Springs will be another of several locations forecast to approach or break its daily high temperature record on Friday," Gilbert noted. "Friday's record in Palm Springs has stood unbroken for 45 years," she added.
With a forecast high of 88 degrees, the current record of 86 degrees from 1976 is likely to be eclipsed.
"Other cities like San Diego will also endure high temperatures of 15-20 degrees above normal through at least Saturday," Gilbert said.
The most likely day for record warmth in San Diego is also on Friday. The forecast high of 82 degrees would tie the 2014 record.
Even in places where records are not tied or broken, anyone with outdoor plans will need to take precautions against the unseasonable warmth.
"Residents looking to safely soak up the September-like warmth and sunshine should be sure to keep themselves well-hydrated," Gilbert advised. Further complicating matters for Southern Californians is the coronavirus pandemic, which has been spiraling out of control.
Infections are spreading so quickly in In L.A. County, NBC News reported, that 10 people on average test positive for COVID-19 every minute, and one person dies of COVID-19 every six minutes.
By Sunday, although temperatures will be lower, widespread thermometer readings in the 80s are still expected away from the coast.
Early next week, a significant pattern change will drop temperatures much closer to normal. There is even the potential of some desperately needed precipitation, but the details are unclear at this time and the precipitation are far from a certainty.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Temperatures may skyrocket 20 degrees above normal in L.A.
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 14, 2021 6:53 AM EST | Updated Jan. 14, 2021 10:01 AM EST
Despite the swell of the ocean being relatively small compared to the previous days, the King Tides still caused rather large waves to crash into Pacifica, California, on Jan. 12.
Southern California has been dealing with a terrible coronavirus surge to go along with a warm and dry start to the new year, and now people in that part of the country can expect near summer-like warmth, which will pose multiple other dangers.
Much of the Southwest has been in the throes of an extreme drought since the summer and, in many cases, quite a bit longer than that. The upcoming weather pattern through the end of the week and into the weekend will not help the situation.
A strong area of high pressure setting up over the West will promote significant warming. Santa Ana winds will bring the highest temperatures in the region to Southern California.
Beginning on Thursday, north to northeast winds will strengthen in Southern California. Since many areas have seen little or no rain since the beginning of the new year, the strong winds will further dry out any vegetation. Given the strength of the winds and tinder-dry conditions, wind advisories and red flag warnings are in effect.
While warmth, dryness and wind have already been staples of the weather in Southern California in 2021, the mercury will be turned up to levels not experienced since the fall late this week and into at least the early part of the weekend. In fact, since January is typically one of the coolest months of the year, the forecast temperatures could challenge records.
"A typical high temperature for downtown Los Angeles in mid-January is around 68 F," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "The high temperature will likely climb into the mid-80s each day through the first half of the weekend -- nearly 20 degrees above normal," she continued.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will all rival records in Los Angeles, with Friday likely to tie the record of 85 degrees last set in 2014. The expected high on all three days is 85 degrees, but the record highs on Thursday and Saturday are 88 degrees and 86 degrees, respectively.
"Palm Springs will be another of several locations forecast to approach or break its daily high temperature record on Friday," Gilbert noted. "Friday's record in Palm Springs has stood unbroken for 45 years," she added.
With a forecast high of 88 degrees, the current record of 86 degrees from 1976 is likely to be eclipsed.
"Other cities like San Diego will also endure high temperatures of 15-20 degrees above normal through at least Saturday," Gilbert said.
The most likely day for record warmth in San Diego is also on Friday. The forecast high of 82 degrees would tie the 2014 record.
Even in places where records are not tied or broken, anyone with outdoor plans will need to take precautions against the unseasonable warmth.
"Residents looking to safely soak up the September-like warmth and sunshine should be sure to keep themselves well-hydrated," Gilbert advised. Further complicating matters for Southern Californians is the coronavirus pandemic, which has been spiraling out of control.
Infections are spreading so quickly in In L.A. County, NBC News reported, that 10 people on average test positive for COVID-19 every minute, and one person dies of COVID-19 every six minutes.
By Sunday, although temperatures will be lower, widespread thermometer readings in the 80s are still expected away from the coast.
Early next week, a significant pattern change will drop temperatures much closer to normal. There is even the potential of some desperately needed precipitation, but the details are unclear at this time and the precipitation are far from a certainty.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo