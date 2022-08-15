Rain and cool air stays in forecast for Northeast as intense heat remains on hold

A storm is set to brew off the East Coast this week, and may bring a steady rain to a region that badly needs it, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The storm will take shape a couple of hundred miles out to sea through the middle of this week, and because of its distance from the East Coast, the storm's most dramatic impacts such as heavy rain and strong winds, which are typical of a wintertime nor'easter, may be confined to places such as Maine, eastern Massachusetts and Atlantic Canada, with heavy rain not spreading farther west. Showers will still dampen the rest of the Northeast, however, as cool air lingers.

"Much like with a winter coastal storm, only a small shift in the storm track could make the difference between little rain and a heavy deluge," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine cautioned. "However, based on recent trends, locations such as Boston and coastal Maine may be able to receive this heavier rain for at least a short window of time."

Steady rain is likely to move into eastern New England and Atlantic Canada as the storm pivots northward at midweek. However, farther to the west, rainfall will be much more spotty and come in the form of sporadic showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Experts say that while intense downpours and flash flooding in urban areas can occur, these incidents are likely to be quite isolated.

The energy in the atmosphere that will help the offshore storm form has already caused damaging impacts over land. From Sunday night to Monday, this feature managed to bring up to 6 inches of rain which triggered localized flooding in parts of West Virginia and Virginia. Charleston, West Virginia, picked up nearly 4.5 inches of rain in less than 12 hours from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

Farther south, impacts came in the form of locally severe thunderstorms. Over 15 reports of damaging winds were received by the Storm Prediction Center, stretching from Virginia to Alabama. In the Florida Peninsula, intense storms produced hail at several locations.

Most homeowners in the Northeast will be happy to get any non-flooding rain that they can get in the pattern as drought conditions have taken a toll on lawns and gardens this summer. However, in inland areas, some may be disappointed in the amount of rain that actually falls.

Abnormally dry and drought conditions are present throughout the Northeast, according to the United States Drought Monitor. About 50% of the region was considered to be abnormally dry. Drought conditions in Massachusetts worsened over the past week with about 25% of the state now considered to be in extreme drought.

Even when steady rain is not falling, the offshore storm can still pack enough punch to deliver more in the way of shower activity and gusty winds in southern New England this week. This stretch of coast is very popular for beach and boarding activities in August as water temperatures typically reach their highest point of the year during this part of the summer.

"Beachgoers on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the islands will have to contend with stiff winds and rain at times, especially from Tuesday to Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Coastal winds could be too strong to safely deploy beach umbrellas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Earlier in August, a woman in South Carolina was fatally injured by a beach umbrella that came loose during breezy conditions.

Winds from the north and northeast are likely to average 12-25 mph with gusts perhaps near 40 mph at times from Rhode Island to eastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire by midweek. Winds are likely to be active, but not quite so strong, farther south over much of the mid-Atlantic.

The strong winds offshore of New England will generate significant wave action that could be a hazard for boaters and offshore fishing interests. Swimmers this week could be at risk for more frequent and stronger rip currents than on average August days.

However, the most noticeable part of the weather pattern by far this week will be the persistent cool air.

Parts of the region, especially in many interior areas, got a taste of the cool air this past weekend. Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s and lower 40s F during the early-morning hours over the central and northern Appalachians.

These areas are not likely to get that cool again this week due to the blanketing effect of cloud cover at night. The September-like air will tend to sprawl toward the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts due to the circulation of the offshore storm and a southward dip in the jet stream.

Temperatures will average 5-8 degrees below normal along much of the Interstate 95 corridor through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s in Boston and within a few degrees of 80 in New York City. High temperatures mainly in the low 80s are likely in Washington, D.C.

Over the Appalachians, highs will range from the mid-60s to the upper 70s through midweek, when departures of 8-16 degrees below normal will be more common.

"The jet stream dip and the cool air will lead to conditions favorable for waterspouts over the Great Lakes, especially on Erie, Ontario and Huron through midweek," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Steering breezes may direct these mini storms toward the southwestern shorelines, rather than the more common southeastern shorelines of these lakes."

Damaging waterspouts on the Great Lakes are extremely rare, but when any whirlwind of this sort wanders onshore, it can lead to dangerous conditions.

As the offshore storm pushes into Atlantic Canada and the jet stream dip begins to lift northward, temperatures will trend upward and the amount of daily shower and thunderstorm activity will diminish over the Northeast during the latter part of this week and this weekend. Highs within a few degrees of average are in store for Friday and Saturday.

