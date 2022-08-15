Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns

A state of emergency was declared for the area amid reports of over 100 houses damaged and dozens of water rescue calls.

The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in at least three counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.

Floodwaters rushed into the county Sunday evening into Monday morning, with some areas of Kanawha receiving up to 6 inches of rain in a short period of time. As of 9 a.m. EDT Monday, more than 500 emergency calls had come into the local 911 line, with 130 calls dispatched for service, including 25 for water rescues, according to county officials.

"In just a few hours we surpassed our total rainfall in the last month," Kent Carper, president of the county commission, said.

Charleston's Yeager Airport measured 4.45 inches of rain overnight, with 3.97 inches falling in just four hours, eclipsing its average monthly rainfall for August of only 3.75 inches.

Officials also said the flooding of Campbells Creek in Kanawha heavily damaged 100 or more houses and at least two bridges were washed away in another part of the county.

"We have received reports of serious flood damage in several areas of the county... first responders and emergency management employees are on scene now assessing the damage," Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango stated in a Monday release. "We will do everything we can to help those that have received damage from this record-setting rain event."

In response, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Kanawha and nearby Fayette and Putnam counties, which also received mass amounts of rain into Monday morning. A release by the governor's office Monday noted that more than 20 people have had to be rescued from their homes.

Fayette County's troubles included a harrowing situation at one local creek, with several crews on scene performing water rescues into Monday morning. Local video showed two vehicles nearly submerged completely in the flood waters.

