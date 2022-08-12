Woman, 63, dies after being impaled by windswept beach umbrella

Witnesses described the horrific tragedy that occurred on a South Carolina beach this week and shell-shocked friends remembered the victim as "the most loving and kind person."

In this July 9, 2018 photo, beach-goers huddle under beach umbrellas on the sand in Atlantic City, N.J. The New Jersey Legislature is considering a bill in February 2020 to require beach umbrellas to be tethered to the sand to prevent injuries from flying umbrellas. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

A South Carolina woman was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella got swept up in the wind and went airborne, impaling her in the chest, authorities said.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told local news outlets that beachgoer Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, died of chest trauma following the beach incident in Garden City, South Carolina, about 10 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach.

“A gust of wind that came through took an umbrella through the air and it just kept going and going. Everyone says, 'Duck,' and we did, but, unfortunately, she was in the line of fire,” Sherry White, one of Perreault’s best friends who witnessed the accident, told local station WMBF-TV.

Perreault was taken to Waccamaw Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“This is a terrible loss, and we know our community is hurting,” said Thomas Bell, a spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim as they navigate through this difficult time.”

White said Perreault had such a love for life and was a deeply caring person, not just with friends but with others as well.

“She was the most loving and kind person I think I ever met. She never had a bad word to say about anybody,” White said. “She always put others first, and her husband and her were inseparable. If you saw Mike, you saw Tammy. They had a great passion and love for each other.

Umbrella injuries sent about 3,000 people to the emergency room from 2010-2018, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The accident in South Carolina follows a storm on Aug. 5, that hit Bethany Beach, Delaware, hurtling dozens of beach umbrellas across the sand and into the ocean. No one was reported injured during the episode. The video is a stark reminder that even during sunny, mild days, wind gusts are common on the beach and winds of just 10-15 mph can send beach umbrellas soaring into the air in seconds.

The wide canopy of a beach umbrella can get caught up in swift winds if it's not anchored properly, according to the product safety commission.

Experts suggest beachgoers follow some basic safety tips to prevent such tragic accidents, including securing a beach umbrella deeply in moist sand -- buried about 2 feet into the sand -- and with an anchor, such as an auger, to stabilize the covering.

They also recommend placing an umbrella on flat ground and tilting it into the wind to keep it from blowing away and injuring someone. Angling it against the wind will also help push the umbrella further into the sand.

U.S. legislators over the years have tried to raise public awareness of the beach hazard. U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, of Virginia, asked the CPSC agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.

The New Jersey Legislature was considering a bill in 2020 that would have required beach umbrellas to be tethered to the sand to prevent injuries from flying umbrellas.

