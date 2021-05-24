Northeast to face stormy weather amid temp roller coaster
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 24, 2021 1:28 PM EDT
This image, captured Monday, May 24, 2021, shows a band of clouds from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic coast. Near and northeast of the cloud deck, cooler air has invaded. Southwest of the clouds, warmth continued. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
AccuWeather forecasters say this week's weather in the Northeast will resemble a roller coaster ride, and it will offer a little bit for everyone -- for those who like the heat and those who prefer cooler conditions. However, a change in the pattern in time for the holiday weekend could also come with some rainy weather.
After the weekend ushered in hot weather more reminiscent of July than late May, temperatures were slashed across the Northeast Monday. Another surge in heat and more 90-degree weather is in store by the middle of the week -- and this time, another factor will come into play and make it feel even hotter. However, rather than the heat locking in for the long haul, yet another cooldown is anticipated, and as cool air clashes with the sultry air in place, stormy conditions will unfold.
Even ahead of the unofficial start to summer, this past weekend brought some of the first scorching weather of the season, with some areas feeling the first 90-degree heat in months. Sunday's highs soared within a few degrees of 90 Sunday from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
On Sunday, Washington, D.C., hit 94 for the first time since July 30, 2020. Boston hit 90 for the first time since Aug. 12, 2020, when the temperature went on to reach 93.
Temperatures plummeted by as much as 15-30 degrees Monday. Temperatures were expected to rise only a few degrees from their morning lows in the 50s and 60s over much of the Northeast during Monday afternoon.
The outbreak of cool air that arrived Sunday night and Monday will be a brief one, AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
"Temperatures are expected to trend upward by an average of 10 degrees on Tuesday and then another 10-20 degrees on Wednesday," Benz stated.
Highs are projected to be well into the 80s to the middle 90s on Wednesday from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and parts of New England.
"One noticeable difference, in addition to the heat, will be significantly higher humidity levels on Wednesday, compared to this past weekend," Benz said.
The combination of heat, humidity and intense late-May sunshine will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to 5 to 15 degrees above the actual temperature for several hours during the midday and afternoon hours. With RealFeel Temperatures near and above 100 degrees in many locations for a time Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters are urging people to limit physical exertion and drink plenty of water if they are spending time outdoors.
But, just as the early week coolness will be brief, so will the midweek heat and much to the dismay of millions of summer weather enthusiasts. A cold front is forecast to roll southeastward from central Canada and the Upper Midwest Wednesday, and it will act to trim back temperatures again.
"As this front slices into the building heat and humidity in the Northeast, there is the likelihood of thunderstorms and the potential for gusty winds and isolated severe weather," Benz said.
The overall coverage of thunderstorms and downpours may not be widespread, or long-lasting, but storms could be more robust and more liberally scattered across the region when compared to storms that popped up this past Sunday as cool air rolled in.
The air will trend cooler and less humid in the wake of the front from Wednesday, but how much so will depend on the amount of sunshine, elevation and how an approaching storm will behave.
For example, plenty of sunshine around New York City Thursday will allow temperatures to bounce back into the 80s with lowering humidity. In contrast, the weather Friday is forecast to be much cooler, thanks to plenty of clouds and the chance of rain.
Less than 100 miles farther to the northwest Thursday, over the central Appalachians, temperatures are forecast to peak in the 60s to near 70, despite some sunshine.
The temperature roller coaster will persist into the holiday weekend, along with more chances for precipitation.
Holiday weekend trouble brewing?
At this time, areas most likely to have a cloudy and rainy day Friday will extend from the central Appalachians to the middle part of the mid-Atlantic coast. Any northward or southward shift in the track of the storm could lead to rain extending farther to the north or south respectively.
Temperatures may only climb into the 50s in the central Appalachians, where it rain is expected to fall much of the day Friday. Highs Friday are forecast to be in the 60s in New York City, near 70 in Philadelphia and the middle 70s in Washington, D.C.
It isn't certain yet how quickly the Friday storm will move along, so that will have major implications on the weather conditions at the start of the holiday weekend.
Should the storm keep moving right along, the weather would improve with a return of sunshine and a slight warming trend for the region over the weekend.
However, if the storm stalls instead, there is the potential for ongoing cloud cover, rainy areas and even thunderstorms that may pester areas from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend.
It's not out of the question that the storm could end up taking a northward turn on Memorial Day, which could spread rain across much of New England, even if that part of the region were to avoid rain through Sunday.
Much of the region could stand a thorough soaking with topsoil conditions trending very dry in the past couple of weeks, according to the National Weather Service. Some locations have not received measurable rain since May 10 and with daily evaporation rates rather high this time of the year, topsoil moisture is greatly lacking in many areas.
The key to conditions this weekend in the Northeast is whether or not a storm will form in the middle levels of the atmosphere, AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said.
"If that upper-level storm forms, it would slow down the surface storm and create long-lived unsettled conditions, but if the upper-level storm fails to form, the rain would sweep through on Friday and depart in time for the weekend," Longley said.
Either way, conditions over the weekend do not appear to feature summerlike heat and humidity, which can sometimes occur in the region for the first unofficial summer holiday of the season.
The weather this weekend may be far from a total washout even in the rainiest spots, but it may not be what people were hoping for, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.
"For people heading to the beaches or lakes for the holiday weekend in the Northeast, the weather could be a bit of a letdown," DeVore stated.
And, while some rain is needed, there are better choices for getting it than over the Memorial Day weekend as travel and outdoor activities ramp up and COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased. Millions of Americans have been waiting for a long time to have fun and socialize while practicing recommended safeguards from the CDC and adhering to mandates at the local and state levels.
For those with outdoor plans, AccuWeather MinuteCast™, a forecast offering that highlights the exact start and end times as well as the intensity of precipitation for precise locations over the next four hours, can help people to be better prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store. The feature is available in the free AccuWeather app and on AccuWeather.com.
