Summer to arrive early as heat wave sets in on Southeast
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated May. 23, 2021 12:36 PM EDT
A wildfire that shut down part of Interstate 95 on May 21 grew exponentially after someone left a campfire unattended. Fortunately, firefighters were able to build containment lines, preventing any damage to structures.
Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the Southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer level heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May.
As a slow-moving storm is set to bring cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the Plains to close out the weekend, heat has been pumped into much of the eastern U.S. over the past several days. As high pressure remains over the area this week, the heat will persist, leading to a full-fledged heat wave. High temperatures will climb well into the 90s and some communities will challenge daily high temperature records for late-May. A few hot spots may approach the 100-degree mark.
"The heat will challenge daily record highs for several days in a row in cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh with afternoon highs around or even slightly above what they normally peak at in July or August," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Places like Savanah and Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee, will also be in the midst of the heat wave through much of the week.
For many, the heat will peak Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the greatest chance for temperatures to break daily record highs. However, a bit farther northwest, from Nashville into the Ohio Valley, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days before the heat is trimmed.
Thursday is forecast to be the hottest day in Atlanta, when the record high of 95 will be challenged set way back in 1916. On Wednesday, Raleigh is expected to challenge their record high for that day of 93 set just a couple of years ago in 2019.
Columbia, South Carolina, could challenge record highs for three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday. The records to beat are 101 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday and 99 on Thursday. Columbia is currently forecast to reach the upper 90s on all three days.
As the actual temperatures will soar this week, AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures will climb even higher, adding to the heat, as well as the hazards that can come from it.
“While temperatures will resemble mid-summer, and humidity will increase some, humidity will still remain relatively low compared to mid-summer. This will help keep RealFeel® temperatures from climbing even higher, but those spending time outdoors will still need to be careful to protect against heat-related illness,” Pydynowski said.
While temperatures will peak in the 90s for many each afternoon, RealFeel® temperatures will top out in the 100s for many of the same areas as the combination of sunshine, light winds and some humidity make it feel even hotter.
Those who will be spending time outdoors when the heat is most intense, from the late morning to mid-afternoon hours, will want to make sure to take necessary precautions like staying well hydrated, taking frequent breaks, staying in shaded areas as much as possible as well as using proper protection to prevent sunburn.
The UV index will be very high (UV index of 8 to 10) to even extreme (UV index of 11+) for some. At these levels, damage to exposed and unprotected skin can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes of exposure during the middle of the day when the sun is highest.
Many are aware of the frequent warnings during heat waves of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. However, not taking proper precautions against sun exposure can also lead to conditions such as sun poisoning.
"Most in the Southeast are no stranger to heat, humidity, blazing sunshine and the risks that accompany them this time of the year, but it's always good to refresh that knowledge and be prepared before doing that yardwork or heading to the pool or beach early on in the season," Pydynowski stated.
Mostly dry weather is forecast to accompany the heat as well, and while this is great news for those eager to cool off at a local lake or the beach, AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned about the length of the dry spell and a danger this could bring.
"This length of dry weather in the Southeast could bring back the threat of brush fires for a short period of time [this week]," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Abnormally dry-to-moderate drought conditions are currently ongoing in the eastern Carolinas and South Florida, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
So when will the heat ease? AccuWeather meteorologists say it depends on where you are. Farther north, places like Nashville to Raleigh will see temperatures fall closer-to-normal levels toward the end of the week.
Farther south, it may take until later during the upcoming holiday weekend until temperatures are finally trimmed back closer to normal. Places like Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah and Macon, Georgia, may see high temperatures stay several degrees above normal each day until Memorial Day.
"A cold front will sweep through the Great Lakes and Northeast during the middle of the week, this will eventually make it through parts of the Ohio Valley into the Carolinas by Thursday and Friday," Pydynowski explained.
"Farther south, it could take until Sunday or Monday until its effects are felt with a slight decrease in heat and also the potential for some showers and thunderstorms."
For the most part though, it looks like summer may have arrived a bit early with intentions to stick around for the long term in much of the Southeast.
