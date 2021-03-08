Cool, unsettled pattern setting up over the Western states
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 8, 2021 9:21 AM EST
Hail pounded down early in the day on Sunday, March 7, in Astoria, Oregon
As the calendar seemingly jumps to April across the eastern half of the nation this week, the West will be stuck in a cool and dreary pattern with rain, snow and even hail showers expected each day.
Residents from Portland, Oregon, southward to San Francisco and Los Angeles, and inland to Salt Lake City will want to keep an umbrella handy throughout the week as showers are likely to swoop in on more than one occasion.
A storm system lurking just offshore Monday and Tuesday will slowly pivot southeastward and inland across California and the Southwest during the latter half of the week. Once over land, it will sit, spin and churn out days of unsettled weather.
In this satellite loop from early Monday morning, March 8, 2021, a swirl of clouds is seen off the Pacific Northwest coast. This swirl of clouds is associated with the slow-moving storm expected to bring days of unsettled weather to the West this week. (NOAA/GOES-WEST)
Rain showers at lower elevations and snow showers higher up will accompany the storm's slow journey across the region.
The greatest risk for widespread showers and dampened outdoor plans will be Tuesday through Wednesday around San Francisco, and Wednesday through Thursday for Los Angeles and San Diego.
"Rain and snow will spread across Nevada and the Four Corners states late Wednesday and Thursday," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Preceding any rain in the Desert Southwest will be gusty winds and a heightened fire danger into the middle of the week, as the air is stirred up well ahead of the storm system.
"There is not an abundance of moisture to work with and no atmospheric river to cause excessive rain with this storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.
Despite this, the cumulative effect of the showers and potential for more robust downpours could yield rainfall totals of 0.50-1.00 inch for coastal areas of California into late week. Lesser amounts are expected farther inland across the Southwest.
"West- and southwest-facing slopes in the coast ranges could receive well over an inch of rain," Doll said.
Although most of this rainfall will be beneficial due to meager precipitation totals during the winter months and the ongoing drought, it is possible for heavier downpours to trigger localized flooding concerns, especially near burn scar areas. Motorists will want to slow down on the highways amid any downpours to reduce the risk of hydroplaning.
"This storm will feature very cold air high in the atmosphere, so thunderstorms are possible and snow levels will be low," Pastelok said.
Within any embedded thunderstorms, brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning can be expected. Small hail is also possible, and it's not out of the question for some areas to pick up enough hail to create slippery roadway conditions.
Scenes of hail pelting portions of Washington and Oregon were all too common over the weekend as chilly storm systems moved through the region, and similar videos may come out of California and other parts of the Southwest this week.
One to 2 feet of snow is expected to pile up in the Sierra Nevada, leading to treacherous travel for motorists over Interstate-80's Donner Pass. Snow will fall heaviest late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Farther south, over a foot of snow is also possible at the top of the highest peaks of the Southern California mountains, but forecasters say drivers at lower elevations may also need to take caution. Snow levels can dip to 2,500-3,500 feet around the middle of the week, especially in more robust showers. Winter storm watches are already in effect ahead of the upcoming snow.
From late Tuesday night through Thursday, motorists along I-5 near the Grapevine and through I-15's Cajon Pass could face treacherous conditions with reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.
"With the stormy pattern, temperatures are expected to be several degrees below normal across most of the West this week," Pastelok said.
Downtown Los Angeles may be stuck in the upper 50s around the middle of the week, when highs near 70 F are more typical of the time of year.
In Phoenix, while the city may get little, if any, precipitation from the storm, residents will not escape the chilly air as highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s on Thursday -- a far cry from Sunday's high of 89 and the day's average of 76.
Amid the unsettled pattern, hikers are discouraged from venturing into the high terrain due to the unpredictability of the intensity of the showers, as well as the potential for lightning, thunder, hail and snow.
AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring this storm as it slowly tracks into the nation's midsection by the weekend. It is possible for a major snowstorm to unfold along the Front Range of the Rockies, while more flooding and severe weather targets areas farther east.
