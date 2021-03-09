Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms to threaten central US this week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 9, 2021 7:29 AM EST
Deer were seen riding out a storm in Astoria, Oregon, before a lightning flash and thunder scared them off on March 7.
March has featured higher-than-normal temperatures across the Central states. While the warmth has largely been accompanied by dry weather, that is about to change.
On Wednesday, moisture will stream northward in advance of a cold front. As this moisture interacts with the warm air already in place, thunderstorms are likely to develop.
With the front well to the northwest of the area in which thunderstorms are expected to develop, much of the day will be dry until the late afternoon. By late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, cities such as Kansas City, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas will be at risk for thunderstorms.
Those traveling along Interstate 35 or I-70 should not let their guard down, even though most of the day will be free of any thunderstorms. The storms will develop quickly once they get going. The main threat will be large hail, although some of the strongest storms may also contain gusty winds.
By Thursday, the front will stall out and an area of low pressure will form along the front. The front will serve as a pathway for the storm to travel along. Since the front will not be moving very much, some areas will be at risk for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
"Repeated downpours from portions of the south-central Plains to the Mississippi and Ohio valleys will greatly increase the risk of flash flooding late this week and into the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff.
Even though March has been dry, some of the same areas were inundated by heavy rain at the end of February. Therefore, the rain is not needed.
"With some rivers already running above flood stage in this corridor, the additional runoff could prolong the time it takes for water levels to recede, and perhaps trigger new river flooding elsewhere," Duff cautioned.
Given multiple days of rain over similar areas, at least several inches are expected.
"In total, the hardest-hit locales can pick up over half a foot of rainfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 11 inches possible," Duff said.
Some of the hardest-hit areas of central and eastern Kentucky will escape the heaviest of the rain this time, but heavy rain could fall over portions of the Mississippi River. Some of the floodwaters from the heavy rain in Kentucky have runoff into the Mississippi. Away from the rivers, people will still need to exercise caution.
"Even in the absence of flooding problems, motorists can certainly expect to experience slowdowns on the major highways due to the downpours," Duff said.
By late in the week and over the weekend, severe weather may again become a threat, along with the continued flood risk.
