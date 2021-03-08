Developing storm could bury Denver under feet of snow
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 8, 2021 12:22 PM EST
Drone footage, from March 5, shows a better view of the terrible flooding which impacted Louisville, Kentucky.
A wild week of weather is ahead for a massive portion of the country. The week will start out with a spring tease and April-like temperatures for some areas over the central United States, but a reality check will soon follow as a series of moderate storms will trim temperatures -- and bring some weather risks along with them.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for an even bigger and more potent storm that could take aim from the Rockies to the Plains by the weekend. Not only could the weekend storm drop very heavy snowfall amounts, but it could also unleash the potential for severe weather and flooding rain.
The storm that has been on AccuWeather's watchful eye since early last week is actually a large southward dip in the jet stream that is expected to become a closed low-pressure area, which is essentially a storm located high in the atmosphere.
The storm is forecast to form over the Southwest states at midweek then spin eastward. Because storms of this nature are thoroughly involved at the jet stream level, they often bring extreme weather in the lower part of the atmosphere.
The developing and strengthening storm is forecast to unleash up to a couple of feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada and needed rainfall at lower elevations of California and Nevada into Thursday.
On the storm's wintry side, a multiple-day snowfall is expected over some of the mountains over the interior West, including the Colorado Rockies and foothills as well as adjacent areas of the central High Plains beginning late this week.
"From Friday to Sunday, the slow-moving, upper-level storm has the potential to unload several feet of snow along the Front Range and eastern slopes of the Rockies and foothills in Colorado," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
There is the potential for 3-6 feet of snow and perhaps locally higher amounts, should the storm track just to the south and allow moisture to ascend thousands of feet from the Plains to the ridges and peaks of the Colorado Rockies. Denver could be buried by a foot of snow or more, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
"This is a favored time of the year, as is the autumn, for big storms in Colorado," Doll said.
That trend to larger systems this time of the year occurs as cross-country storms remain strong and the track begins to shift northward from the southern tier of the U.S. during the middle of the winter once again -- and Colorado can fall in the crosshairs. The setup results in bookend snowfall for Colorado and the Denver area, where a big percentage of snow piles up at the start and end of the winter, as opposed to smack in the middle.
For example, the average snowfall for February in Denver is 5.8 inches as opposed to nearly double the amount, or 10.7 inches, for March.
Doll recalled the "Blizzard of 2003" that unloaded 2-3 feet of snow on Denver and up to 7 feet of snow on the foothills to the west of the city spanning March 17-19.
The 31.8 inches of snow that fell on Denver in March 2003 was the city's second-biggest storm on record, according to the National Weather Service. The storm on Dec. 1-5, 1915, ranks as the biggest, when 45.7 inches of snow accumulated. As disruptive as the 2003 storm was to travel, it put a major dent in a drought that was affecting the region at the time.
Just like in 2003, this same storm can be very beneficial in boosting snow levels in the mountains and rain in lower elevations as soil conditions range from abnormally dry to that of exceptional drought in Colorado and much of the West, according to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor.
In addition to the likelihood of heavy snow in Colorado, substantial snow will also be possible in portions of Nebraska and Kansas, as well as southern Wyoming and part of northern New Mexico.
Meanwhile, as warmer and moist air is tapped on the southern side of the storm, a different risk will likely arise with the potential threat of severe thunderstorms.
As the storm pivots eastward, it will draw warm, moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, dry and cooler air from the desert Southwest will shift eastward. As these two masses of air collide, combined with strong winds brought on by the active jet stream overhead, multiple days of severe thunderstorms could be spawned.
Thunderstorms will first erupt over the southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, before shifting eastward over part of the Mississippi Valley on Sunday and perhaps Monday.
Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana appear to be in the path of potential severe weather by this weekend.
"At this time, all facets of severe weather are possible, ranging from flash flooding and hail to strong straight-line wind gusts and even a few tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
The exact nature and timing of the severe weather will become clearer each day leading up to the event.
A series of weaker storms is projected to roll from the Rockies to the Midwest during the middle to latter part of the week ahead of the bigger weekend storm. Areas that pick up several rounds of drenching rain will be at greatest risk of flooding problems. Repeating rainfall is most likely to deluge areas from central Oklahoma to Indiana and western Ohio.
Rainfall in this central U.S. zone is forecast to average 2-4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches possible from Wednesday to next Monday.
Water levels on the lower portion of the Ohio River were at minor to moderate flood stage as of Monday.
"As this surge of water moves downstream over the Ohio River and additional rain runs off an into area streams and rivers, rising water levels are likely on the middle portion of the Mississippi River as March progresses," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz stated.
Another potential aspect of the storm may be gusty winds even outside of thunderstorms. Perhaps in a toned-down scale, compared to gusty winds and elevated fire risk from the Plains to the Midwest through midweek, a zone of gusty winds may bring a new round of fire weather and blowing dust from portions of New Mexico to Texas and Oklahoma this weekend. This potential would be in areas that manage to miss rain and snow from the barrage of storms this week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Developing storm could bury Denver under feet of snow
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 8, 2021 12:22 PM EST
Drone footage, from March 5, shows a better view of the terrible flooding which impacted Louisville, Kentucky.
A wild week of weather is ahead for a massive portion of the country. The week will start out with a spring tease and April-like temperatures for some areas over the central United States, but a reality check will soon follow as a series of moderate storms will trim temperatures -- and bring some weather risks along with them.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for an even bigger and more potent storm that could take aim from the Rockies to the Plains by the weekend. Not only could the weekend storm drop very heavy snowfall amounts, but it could also unleash the potential for severe weather and flooding rain.
The storm that has been on AccuWeather's watchful eye since early last week is actually a large southward dip in the jet stream that is expected to become a closed low-pressure area, which is essentially a storm located high in the atmosphere.
The storm is forecast to form over the Southwest states at midweek then spin eastward. Because storms of this nature are thoroughly involved at the jet stream level, they often bring extreme weather in the lower part of the atmosphere.
The developing and strengthening storm is forecast to unleash up to a couple of feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada and needed rainfall at lower elevations of California and Nevada into Thursday.
On the storm's wintry side, a multiple-day snowfall is expected over some of the mountains over the interior West, including the Colorado Rockies and foothills as well as adjacent areas of the central High Plains beginning late this week.
"From Friday to Sunday, the slow-moving, upper-level storm has the potential to unload several feet of snow along the Front Range and eastern slopes of the Rockies and foothills in Colorado," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
There is the potential for 3-6 feet of snow and perhaps locally higher amounts, should the storm track just to the south and allow moisture to ascend thousands of feet from the Plains to the ridges and peaks of the Colorado Rockies. Denver could be buried by a foot of snow or more, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
"This is a favored time of the year, as is the autumn, for big storms in Colorado," Doll said.
That trend to larger systems this time of the year occurs as cross-country storms remain strong and the track begins to shift northward from the southern tier of the U.S. during the middle of the winter once again -- and Colorado can fall in the crosshairs. The setup results in bookend snowfall for Colorado and the Denver area, where a big percentage of snow piles up at the start and end of the winter, as opposed to smack in the middle.
For example, the average snowfall for February in Denver is 5.8 inches as opposed to nearly double the amount, or 10.7 inches, for March.
Doll recalled the "Blizzard of 2003" that unloaded 2-3 feet of snow on Denver and up to 7 feet of snow on the foothills to the west of the city spanning March 17-19.
The 31.8 inches of snow that fell on Denver in March 2003 was the city's second-biggest storm on record, according to the National Weather Service. The storm on Dec. 1-5, 1915, ranks as the biggest, when 45.7 inches of snow accumulated. As disruptive as the 2003 storm was to travel, it put a major dent in a drought that was affecting the region at the time.
Just like in 2003, this same storm can be very beneficial in boosting snow levels in the mountains and rain in lower elevations as soil conditions range from abnormally dry to that of exceptional drought in Colorado and much of the West, according to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor.
In addition to the likelihood of heavy snow in Colorado, substantial snow will also be possible in portions of Nebraska and Kansas, as well as southern Wyoming and part of northern New Mexico.
Meanwhile, as warmer and moist air is tapped on the southern side of the storm, a different risk will likely arise with the potential threat of severe thunderstorms.
As the storm pivots eastward, it will draw warm, moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, dry and cooler air from the desert Southwest will shift eastward. As these two masses of air collide, combined with strong winds brought on by the active jet stream overhead, multiple days of severe thunderstorms could be spawned.
Thunderstorms will first erupt over the southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, before shifting eastward over part of the Mississippi Valley on Sunday and perhaps Monday.
Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana appear to be in the path of potential severe weather by this weekend.
"At this time, all facets of severe weather are possible, ranging from flash flooding and hail to strong straight-line wind gusts and even a few tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
The exact nature and timing of the severe weather will become clearer each day leading up to the event.
A series of weaker storms is projected to roll from the Rockies to the Midwest during the middle to latter part of the week ahead of the bigger weekend storm. Areas that pick up several rounds of drenching rain will be at greatest risk of flooding problems. Repeating rainfall is most likely to deluge areas from central Oklahoma to Indiana and western Ohio.
Rainfall in this central U.S. zone is forecast to average 2-4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches possible from Wednesday to next Monday.
Water levels on the lower portion of the Ohio River were at minor to moderate flood stage as of Monday.
"As this surge of water moves downstream over the Ohio River and additional rain runs off an into area streams and rivers, rising water levels are likely on the middle portion of the Mississippi River as March progresses," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz stated.
Another potential aspect of the storm may be gusty winds even outside of thunderstorms. Perhaps in a toned-down scale, compared to gusty winds and elevated fire risk from the Plains to the Midwest through midweek, a zone of gusty winds may bring a new round of fire weather and blowing dust from portions of New Mexico to Texas and Oklahoma this weekend. This potential would be in areas that manage to miss rain and snow from the barrage of storms this week.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo