Weather whiplash to follow springlike warmth across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Mar. 7, 2021 7:21 AM EST
After an extended stretch of unseasonably mild weather across the Plains and Midwest through early week, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring a storm system that will undoubtedly bring a case of weather whiplash across the northern tier of the country.
Atmospheric ingredients will be whipped up in such a manner that will result in a clash of air masses across the Plains and Upper Midwest by midweek. With the interaction of mild and chilly air acting as a catalyst, a storm system will form in response, and spread the full gamut of unsettled weather conditions.
In the meantime however, record-challenging warmth will persist in places like Rapid City and Aberdeen, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota and even Minneapolis during the first half of the upcoming week.
Conditions will finally begin taking an unsettled turn Tuesday night into Wednesday as a storm system forms along the Colorado Front Range. In response to the formation of the storm system, cold air will press southward from the Canadian Prairies and into the northern Plains.
In some cases, high temperatures on Wednesday will likely fall 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit short of what was felt from Tuesday across the northern Plains. While the magnitude of the cold air will be nowhere near record territory from this storm system, it will still be a shock to the system for some as temperatures fall rather rapidly.
Aberdeen, South Dakota, is expected to reach a high temperature of 70 degrees F Tuesday afternoon, only to have temperatures struggle to reach the middle 40s by Wednesday. Many other cities across the region will follow suit.
On top of the rapid cooldown, a return of wintry conditions is expected. While a blockbuster storm is not expected to arise at midweek, Mother Nature will be here to remind residents that wintry weather is not yet done for the season.
Currently, the main corridor of wintry conditions on Wednesday is expected to extend from the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies eastward through South Dakota and into Minnesota. Within that zone, the highest snowfall totals -- which may approach upwards of a foot -- will likely remain limited to central Wyoming for areas west of Interstate 25 and north of Interstate 80.
The Black Hills of South Dakota may also end up lying within the zone of higher snowfall totals from the upcoming midweek storm as well. While mild enough temperatures may limit snow from piling up in places like Rapid City and Sturgis, the high terrain of the Black Hills National Forest could receive upwards of a half of a foot of snowfall.
Temperatures hovering near, or slightly above freezing may also play a key factor in determining how much snow falls along interstates 29 and 90 in eastern South Dakota on Wednesday. With temperatures well above the freezing mark prior to the arrival of the storm system, snow may also have a tough time accumulating on Wednesday.
While the expansiveness and magnitude of snowfall continues to be ironed out in eastern South Dakota and Minnesota, one aspect of the forecast with a higher degree of confidence is that this storm will be a quick hitter and bring a majority of the wintry conditions Wednesday and Wednesday night across this zone.
The midweek threat for snow across portions of the Plains and Midwest may not be the only round of wintry weather the center of the nation has to deal with this week either. Another storm system may follow down the pipeline during the latter half of the week, and this one may have the potential to bring along a swath of heavy snowfall.
The degree of uncertainty remains high with the late-week storm, however confidence is slowly beginning to increase in the potential for a disruptive round of snow across the Front Range, central Plains and potentially the Midwest late week and into the upcoming weekend. As always, AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor and update the forecast as the storm system takes shape.
