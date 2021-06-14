Changes on the way for cool, damp Pacific Northwest
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 14, 2021 9:50 AM EDT
The first half of June has been one of the rainiest on record for some, but seasonable warmth will soon cover the area.
Frequent clouds and showers have sheltered the Pacific Northwest from the record heat wave across the West, but AccuWeather forecasters predict a pattern change will bring warmer weather to this part of the region for the latter part of the week.
A dip in the jet stream has been responsible for the dreary pattern from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, with moisture streaming in from the Pacific Ocean on a daily basis since last Friday.
From June 11-13, Seattle received 1.40 inches of rainfall, which pushed the city's monthly precipitation tally to 1.87 inches, or 119% of the June average of 1.57 inches.
Portland hasn't been quite as wet as Seattle, but has still measured 1.11 inches of rainfall for the month, or about 65% of its monthly average of 1.70 inches.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect moisture to continue to stream into Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho through Tuesday. Showers are likely to frequent these areas, and a few thunderstorms are possible east of the Cascades.
The wet weather will be more of a nuisance to those with outdoor plans and may lead to minor slowdowns along Interstate 5.
Overall, the rainfall should be beneficial for the region as drought conditions persist.
Residents who have been kept from mowing the lawn, going on a hike or exercising outdoors in the wet pattern will be eager to hear about a pattern change expected to arrive at the middle of the week.
The jet stream will lift northeastward for the latter part of the week, with the damp conditions following suit.
Wednesday is likely to be the start of a lengthy stretch of dry, sunny weather for the Pacific Northwest.
"Heat will expand regionwide by mid- to late week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
After being stuck in the 60s F through Tuesday, highs in Seattle will be a seasonable 70 degrees Fahrenheit at midweek, climbing further into the upper 70s by Friday and Saturday.
In Portland, highs near 70 early this week will be replaced with lower to middle 80s spanning Thursday through Saturday.
Any storm systems from the Pacific Ocean are likely to pass north of the area and target western Canada into next week. This will allow the areas that have been soaked by recent rain to dry out.
Forecasters are concerned that a new hazard may come about as the dry weather sticks around.
To the south of the passing storms, that could be bouts of gusty winds and a heightened fire risk, according to Buckingham.
The higher fire risk may first threaten interior areas of the Northwest where rainfall has not been very frequent this month. The fire risk may then expand farther west as the ground dries out in the rain-free and warmer pattern.
