Pink Moon, 1st full moon of spring, lights up April sky

April opened with the first full moon of astronomical spring, often called the “Pink Moon," linked to one of the first spring flowers to bloom in North America.

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“You don’t see this every day.” Passengers and crew aboard a commercial flight watched NASA’s Artemis II launch unfold midair, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime moment on April 1.

April kicked off with a full moon, coinciding with the launch of NASA's first crewed lunar mission in 53 years.

Wednesday night's full moon was the first since the start of astronomical spring, which began at 7:46 a.m. PDT on March 20.

The full Pink Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on April 1, 2026, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

April's full moon is often nicknamed the “Pink Moon,” but the name doesn’t mean the moon actually changed colors. The nickname is linked to wild ground phlox, one of the first spring flowers to bloom in North America.

Still, some photos did capture the moon with a faint pink tint, a phenomenon that can happen when the moon is low in the sky and its light has to pass through more of the Earth's atmosphere. A similar effect is what produces vivid colors during sunrise and sunset.

People ride a roller coaster past the full moon on the funfair in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The next full moon will rise on Friday, May 1.