Artemis II recap: From launch to historic moon flyby and splashdown

NASA’s first crewed mission around the moon since the Apollo era concluded with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Read a play-by-play of the Artemis II test flight.

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The crew of Artemis II made history on April 6 as they passed on the far side of the moon, observing previously unseen craters and proposing a name to forever memorialize commander Reid Wiseman’s wife.

NASA’s first crewed mission around the moon since the Apollo era has come to a successful close, with Artemis II astronauts splashing down on April 10 at 8:07 p.m. ET in the Pacific Ocean.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, launched April 1 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.

On Monday, April 6, the crew swung around the far side of the moon during a historic flyby. At 1:56 p.m. ET, Artemis II surpassed the human spaceflight distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970, then pushed even farther — reaching a maximum distance of 252,756 miles from Earth around 7 p.m.

After traveling nearly 700,000 miles through space, the mission concluded Friday evening with a successful splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

Read on below for a full recap and key moments from the Artemis II mission: